Asian Granito India Ltd Welcomes Bollywood Star Ranbir Kapoor as Brand Ambassador

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 29: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), one of India's leading Tiles, Engineered Marble, Quartz, and Bathware brand, proudly announces the signing of Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Recognized for his charm, versatility, and youthfulness, Ranbir Kapoor perfectly embodies the spirit of Asian Granito - innovative, dynamic, and constantly evolving. With a strong and sturdy reputation built on years of excellence, Asian Granito India Ltd continues to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in the industry. The partnership with Ranbir Kapoor reaffirms the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation, promising an exciting future ahead.

As a young and fastest-growing brand, Asian Granito India Ltd continues to push boundaries with its innovative and rich collection of products and is committed to staying ahead of the curve. With Ranbir Kapoor on board, the brand aims to further elevate its presence in the market and connect with a wider audience, especially the youth segment.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Asian Granito India Ltd, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ranbir Kapoor to the Asian Granito family. His charisma and appeal resonate deeply with our brand values, and we are excited to embark on this journey together. With Ranbir as our brand ambassador, we are confident of reaching new heights and creating memorable experiences for our customers."

In the coming months, Asian Granito India Ltd will launch a captivating brand campaign and TV commercial featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The campaign will not only highlight the brand's exceptional products but also showcase its dedication to creating living spaces that reflect individuality and modern sensibilities.

Expressing his excitement, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I am honored to associate with a young and dynamic brand like AGL, which brings together elegance, innovation, and luxury in the surfaces and bathware category. I see AGL as force to reckon in coming years."

Known for its innovative and rich set of most versatile collections under one roof, Asian Granito India Ltd offers a diverse array of tiles and bathware solutions to suit every taste and style preference. From contemporary designs to timeless classics, the brand's commitment to excellence ensures that customers have access to the best-in-class products for their living spaces.

Asian Granito India Ltd has recently engaged Ogilvy also to amplify its dedication to crafting narratives that resonate with consumer preferences and aspirations. The forthcoming brand campaign transcends mere product promotion, striving instead to foster profound emotional connections with customers. It presents a vision of living spaces that not only showcase AGL's exceptional products but also mirror individuality and contemporary sensibilities, thereby enriching the lives of consumers on a deeper level.

In just two decades, Asian Granito India Ltd has become India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The company manufactures and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware, and Faucets. With over 235 franchisee showrooms, 11 company-owned display centers, and a vast distribution network across India, including 14,000+ touchpoints, AGL has also expanded its reach to over 100 countries through exports.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor