Asian Granito Showcases Premium Tile, Marble, and Quartz Collection at iDAC Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), a leading brand in luxury surface products such as Tiles, Marbles, Quartz, and Bathware solutions has proudly showcased its premium offerings at the 45th edition of the iDAC Intelligence Series held at Raajkutir Rangmanch, Kolkata on 12 July. As an associate partner of the event, AGL contributed to the success of this premier platform for changemakers in the build industry.

AGL's participation in iDAC Kolkata was marked by the showcase of its premium Tile, Marble, and Quartz products. Known for their quality and innovative design, AGL's products received significant attention from the attendees, reinforcing the company's position as a leader in the build industry. The display highlighted AGL's commitment to excellence and its continuous effort to bring the best to its customers.

Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, "Our participation in iDAC Kolkata reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and innovation in the build industry. We are proud to showcase our premium Tile, Marble, and Quartz products, which are designed to meet the evolving needs of architects, designers, and builders. This event is a testament to the industry's commitment to sustainable and innovative development, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

The Kolkata event, part of the iDAC Intelligence Series 2024, gathered industry leaders in architecture, design, and sustainable infrastructure. Thought-provoking panel discussions, innovations, ideas, and the latest trends in design were discussed and presented by speakers, presenters, and delegates during the event. AGL's participation underscored its dedication to contributing to the industry's growth and innovation.

In a strategic move to elevate its brand, the company has signed Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador and launched the "Premium ka Pappa" campaign. This partnership underscores the brand's dedication to excellence and promises an exciting future. With Kapoor's endorsement, the brand seeks to expand its reach, particularly among the youth, driving forward its vision of growth and connectivity. It also aims to resonate with consumers' aspirations and emotions, establishing a strong connection with both trade partners and customers through its emphasis on premium experiences and sophisticated appeal.

As a young and fastest-growing brand, Asian Granito India Ltd continues to push boundaries with its innovative and rich collection of products and is committed to staying ahead of the curve. With Ranbir Kapoor on board, the brand aims to further elevate its presence in the market and connect with a wider audience, especially the youth segment.

In a short span of two decades, Asian Granito India Ltd has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The Company manufacture and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. The Company has 235 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 11 company owned display centers and an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 14,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

Asian Granito has 2,942 plus SKUs on offer in Tiles segment, 1,100 plus SKUs in Bathware and faucets and 126 plus SKUs in Engineered Marble and Quartz Stone. Over the years, the company has invested heavily in expanding production capabilities, product portfolio, distribution network and global reach. This dedication has propelled it on a path of continuous growth, positioning the company among the leading ceramic tiles companies in India and an emerging brand in the global markets.

Established in the year 2000, Asian Granito India Ltd. (AGL) has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with employee strength of 6,000 plus.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2023. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 235 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 12 company owned display centers across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 14,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1530.6 crore in FY 2024. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

