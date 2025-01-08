Asian Granito unveils AGL Tile Guru – Guide to achieving perfect tiling solutions

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 07: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), one of the largest Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brands in the country has unveiled ‘AGL Tile Guru' — an innovative knowledge initiative designed to empower and educated customers and stakeholders with the tools they need to make informed choices. This initiative reaffirms AGL's commitment to enhancing customer experience and engaging with industry professionals.

AGL Tile Guru serves as the ultimate guide to achieving perfect tiling solutions, offering expert insights for every step of the journey—whether reimagining a single room or crafting an entire dream home. From fundamental concepts to advanced tips, AGL Tile Guru equips stakeholders with comprehensive knowledge to make the best decisions for their spaces.

Mason Workshops and Engagement Programs: As part of this initiative, AGL has organized a series of ‘Mason Meet' workshops across various cities in India, with plans for nationwide expansion. These workshops bring masons and industry professionals closer to cutting-edge practices in construction and premium product management. This initiative is a significant step towards upskilling masons in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, introducing them to modern techniques that enhance their craftsmanship and align with contemporary standards.

Digital Knowledge Series:- In addition to on-ground events, AGL Tile Guru extends its reach through a digital knowledge series available on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. This series features 14 concise, expert-led videos covering essential topics, including: i) Finding the Perfect Tiles for Your Home ii) The Art of Designing a Tile iii) Precision Cutting Techniques iv) Guide to Premium Tile Essentials v) Types of Tiles and Their Uses vi) How to Lay Tiles vii) Flawless Tile Installation and Handling and many more. These videos aim to educate and inspire customers, empowering them to make confident and well-informed choices.

AGL Tile Guru Series – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmuEtDYF5Bp8LNJti01TysiwP2yFajd4n

Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd, said “We are thrilled to introduce AGL Tile Guru, a transformative initiative for the community and the construction industry. At AGL, it's not just about tiles; it's about delivering uncompromised premium quality and empowering our stakeholders with knowledge. With AGL Tile Guru, Asian Granito continues to lead the way in innovation, customer engagement, and professional empowerment, shaping the future of excellence in the tile industry.”

The company consistently pioneers innovative solutions in the tile industry. In 2023 also, it introduced the groundbreaking AGL AURA 360 Tile Visualizer – A Revolutionary Tool for Tile Selection, revolutionizing the tile selection process.

Highlights:

First-of-its-kind Initiative in the Tiles Industry by the company to educate and empower stakeholders.

AGL Tile Guru extends its reach through a digital knowledge series available on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

In a strategic move to elevate the AGL brand, the company has signed Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador and launched the “Premium ka Pappa” campaign. This partnership highlights the brand’s commitment to excellence and sets the stage for an exciting future. With Kapoor’s endorsement, the brand aims to expand its reach, particularly among the youth, advancing its vision of growth and connectivity.

Premium ka Pappa offers a glimpse into the premium lifestyle that AGL products bring into homes, with Kapoor himself showcased as a believer in the brand’s innovative sophistication. AGL has become India's leading brand for Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions, offering tiles, engineered marble, quartz, bathware, and faucets.



About AGL:

Established in the year 2000, AGL has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with Strength of more than 400 field force.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2023. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centres across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1530.6 crore in FY 2024.

