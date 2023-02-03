Asia's most prestigious book award "Golden Book Awards" announces winners 2023

The highly anticipated "Golden Book Awards" is set to announce its winner for 2023. This prestigious event recognizes and celebrates the best book in literature. There were more than 75,000 books published in India and nominees include a diverse mix of literary genres, including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and children's books.

The awards are judged by a panel of literary experts, like Dr Kailash Pinjani (President Indian Authors Association), Dr Deepak Parbat (Founder of Superfast Author) & Murali Sundaram (Founder of TLC), who choose the winners based on factors such as originality, creativity, and impact on the literary world.

The winners of Golden Book Awards 2023 are-

J.K Rowling - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Gaur Gopal Das - Energize Your Mind: A Monk's Guide To Mindful LivingDeepak Chopra - The Seven Spiritual Law Of Success: A Practical Guide To Achieving Your DreamsKamlesh Patel - The Wisdom Bridge: Nine Principles To A Life That Echoes In The Hearts Of Your Loved OnesJeff Kinney - Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode Ashneer Grover - Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life And Start-UpsRuskin Bond - How To Live Your LifeNamita Thapar - The Dolphin And The Shark: Stories On EntrepreneurshipSneh Desai, Sunil Tulsiani & Brian Tracy - Ultimate Secrets To WealthRaj Shamani - Build, Don't Talk - Things You Wish You Were Taught In SchoolBhupendra Singh Raathore - The Magic Of Thinking Rich Deepak Bajaj - Network Marketing In 60 MinutesDeepti Naval - A Country Called Childhood: A MemoirSmita Goswamy - Family Run To Family LedSubadra Ilan - An Enticing CareerAadya Dube - Always Be UniqueNavin Reuben Dawson - ChimaeraRajeev Kumar Dubey - UrviDr Soumendra Nath Bandyopadhyay - The Mysteries Of The Universe-Where Fact Is More Interesting Than Fiction Ankush Pare - Secret to overcome stammering and becoming an effective speakerParag Pandya - Padagha ( Japanese Version - Bussokusekika )Moasenla R. Jamir - Foreign Engine In Flight - A Light Of Passage In PoemsGowri Venket - Superstar Of My Life - SaibabaDr Sreeveni V - Self-Worth As Your First Impression - Signature Of Your ExpressionAshutosh Madhukar Marathe - The Extra In OrdinaryDr K. Sreekumar - Buddhavelicham Rakhi Kapoor - Now You Breathe - Overcoming Toxic Relationships And AbuseChandrima Chowdhury - The Tales Of The Uncommon CommonsDr P. Madhurima Reddy - The AwakeningAashish Patidar Property Shastra - A Vedic Guide To Buy The Right PropertyS. Ilanchezhiyan - 10x Ceo To The Board Joy To YoyKiran Sidde - Vidyarthi-BetalOsama Regaah - Travel And Thoughts

For more information, please visit: www.goldenbookawards.com

