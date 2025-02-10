Askon Becomes India’s First Company With BIS Certification (ISI Mark) And India Design Mark For Hand Dryers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Askon Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd has been manufacturing products like hand dryers, soap and sanitizer dispensers, sensor taps, urinal sensor flush valves and other products since 1985. With state of the art factory in Mumbai and Vasai in Maharashtra, Askon has embodied the concept of Make-in-India since its inception about 4 decades ago. With continuous investment in the manufacturing of new cutting edge products and R&D, Askon has become the first company in India with BIS certification for hand dryers. Four hand dryer models received the ISI mark in September 2024 and as on this date Askon is the only company with this certification for hand dryers. The hand dryers are tested to ensure safe and reliable performance of the product. Each and every component from the plastics, motor, cord wires, connectors, transformer and electronic circuits are tested for various parameters to meet or exceed the set standards. Products are also tested so that there is no compromise on safety of the user even in case of malfunction.

The company has voluntarily taken the BIS certification for hand dryers even before the certification becomes mandatory from March 2025 to show its commitment to promoting quality and helping in building the quality ecosystem in the country. This effort has been rewarded by BIS with a special award on the world standards day in 2024.

Askon also has the prestige of getting the India Design Mark for its InstaJet Pro series hand dryers by the National Institute of Design and Good Design Awards, Japan. The products are evaluated by an eminent jury from the field of design and Askon is the first company in India to receive this award for hand dryers in India. This once again reaffirms Askon's commitment to making great quality Made-in-India products with an emphasis on good design.

With many products being planned for launch in 2025 it is will again be a year of many firsts with strong focus on novel Made-in-India products. The products are developed with not only Indian market in mind but to make India an export powerhouse for products like hand dryers, sensor taps, soap and sanitizer dispensers and other products. With continuous investments in manufacturing capacity and product development, Askon is moving rapidly to realise this dream. Askon is already exporting products to clients in more than 15 countries in Gulf, EU and African region. That is why Askon is the brand of choice for many architects and companies for their need of washroom hygiene accessories. Website: www.askonhgyiene.com | Email: info@askonhygiene.com |

