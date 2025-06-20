Assam gas leak; US experts have arrived, capping of well will start on Saturday June 21: Assam CM

Sivasagar (Assam) [India], June 20 : An expert team of USA has reached India and the process of capping of ONGC Rudrasagar Field which is struggling to check the gas leak and fire for last few days, will start from Saturday, June 21, said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press conference.

According to ONGC, a new, safer, and more practical plan is now in motion to control the leak. A team of expert engineers from the United States have arrived at the site to assist in the operation. Full-scale work under the new strategy of capping the field is set to begin tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared an update regarding the fire of ONGC Rudrasagar Field on his X handle, stating that nearly 50 per cent of the groundwork, including site preparation and equipment setup, has been completed and a team of experts from the US is about to reach the site to provide support.

He posted, "We've received an update from @ONGC on the ongoing operation at the RDS 147A well site in Sivasagar. After exploring multiple approaches with great effort and precision, ONGC is now advancing with a more practical and safer strategy to cap the leak. Close to 50% of the groundworksuch as site preparation and equipment mobilisationhas already been completed."

He added, "A team of experts from the United States is reaching the site this evening to provide additional insights and support. Full-scale operations under the new plan are set to begin tomorrow. The Government of India and Government of Assam are monitoring the situation 24x7 and are fully committed to ensuring safety, restoring normalcy, and resolving the issue at the earliest."

So far, ONGC has tried several "junk shot" methods using different materials and pressure techniques to stop the gas discharge. As the situation continues, an alternate route is being developed to allow safer movement to and from the well site.

For safety, bunk houses and non-essential equipment are being removed from the area. Water blanketinga method used to reduce fire riskis ongoing around the clock. Air quality is being checked continuously, and all levels, including gas and dust particles, are reported to be within safe limits.

ONGC, along with district officials, is also helping the families affected by the incident. The company has said it remains fully committed to protecting the safety of the local community and the environment.

The Government of India and the Government of Assam are monitoring the situation closely and are working together to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible.

