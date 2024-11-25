Assotech Group: Accelerating Growth with New Projects Across North India and Beyond

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25:Assotech Group, one of the leading real estate developers in North India, is on a steady growth trajectory with an impressive lineup of new residential and commercial projects. With nearly 38 years of expertise and a diverse portfolio that spans residential, commercial, and retail spaces, Assotech continues to raise the bar in delivering luxurious yet affordable projects that cater to the evolving needs of customers.

The company is expanding its presence across key locations in Gurgaon, Noida, Delhi NCR, and beyond, with landmark projects such as Assotech Pride in Bhubaneswar, Assotech Hills in Ranchi, Assotech The Blith in Gurugram, Assotech The Windsor Court in Noida, and Assotech Celeste Towers in Noida, among others. These new developments offer a combination of residential and commercial spaces designed to provide customers with high-quality living and investment opportunities.

Since its inception, Assotech Group has been dedicated to not only building exceptional infrastructure but also nurturing talent and empowering communities. Through its diversified portfolio of projects across residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality sectors, the company has generated substantial employment opportunities, creating a ripple effect of prosperity throughout the region. With a combined investment of over 2000 crore rupees in the last decade alone, Assotech Group has played a pivotal role in driving economic activity and fostering job creation in Odisha. The company's projects have not only transformed the skyline but have also served as engines of growth, creating over 9 lakh man-days of employment opportunities in Odisha alone.

Assotech's growth can be attributed to its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovative construction methods. With the introduction of new residential and commercial spaces across some of India's most promising real estate markets, Assotech is continuing to reshape the urban landscape.

Shivani Priyam Patel, Director at Assotech Group, shared, “Our goal has always been to provide our customers with more than just a home – we aim to offer a lifestyle. These new projects, including Assotech Pride, Assotech The Blith, and Assotech The Windsor Court, are not just buildings, but vibrant communities. Each project has been meticulously designed to meet the highest standards of quality and functionality, ensuring that every resident enjoys comfort, security, and luxury. We are constantly innovating to ensure we deliver on our promise to our customers.”

Enakshi Priyam, Chief Operating Officer at Assotech Group, added, “We are experiencing tremendous growth as we expand our presence across key regions in India. Our new developments are a testament to our dedication to operational excellence, sustainability, and creating long-term value for our customers. With a diverse portfolio and a strong market presence, Assotech is poised to continue its leadership in the real estate sector. These projects represent our ongoing commitment to delivering homes and commercial spaces that are in tune with the modern demands of our customers.”

Assotech's continued success is underscored by its strong market presence in key regions like Delhi NCR and Odisha. The company's flagship project, Assotech Pride in Bhubaneswar, is a standout achievement. As Odisha's first township project, it has already garnered significant attention, with more than 1300 saleable units sold in a record time of three months, with a total sales value of over 300 crore rupees. This achievement highlights Assotech's ability to navigate market uncertainties and deliver projects that resonate with homebuyers.

Other notable developments include Assotech Hills in Ranchi, where the company has expanded its footprint with multiple projects in Morabadi, offering 1 to 3 BHK units that promise high-quality living spaces in a rapidly growing city. Meanwhile, Assotech The Blith in Gurugram and Assotech The Windsor Court in Noida continue Assotech's tradition of offering luxurious residential options that cater to high-end consumers.

The Assotech Celeste Towers in Noida, with its premium 4 BHK apartments and penthouses, is set to redefine luxury living in the NCR region. These projects, along with the innovative Assotech The Nest and Assotech High Street in Ghaziabad, showcase Assotech's broad capability to deliver in-demand residential and commercial properties that meet diverse consumer needs.

Assotech is also seeing a surge in demand for its commercial projects. Assotech High Street in Ghaziabad and Assotech 78 Street in Noida are poised to cater to the growing demand for prime retail and office spaces in rapidly developing areas. These projects are designed to meet the needs of businesses looking for high-visibility locations that offer convenience and accessibility.

Mr. Sanjeev Srivastva, Chairman and Founder of Assotech Group, emphasized the company's forward-thinking approach, saying, “Our focus is not just on delivering properties, but on creating ecosystems where families can thrive and businesses can grow. We have always believed in taking a customer-first approach, and it is this philosophy that has helped us grow from a construction house into one of the leading real estate developers in India. The new projects we are launching are a direct reflection of this commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Assotech Group's legacy spans over 45 projects and more than 40,000 units delivered. With a portfolio worth close to 33 billion rupees, the company is actively involved in residential, retail, office space, and hospitality sectors. Assotech's forward-thinking approach to urban development, combined with a commitment to quality construction and timely delivery, ensures the company's place at the forefront of India's real estate market.

As Assotech continues to expand its reach across key regions, the company is positioning itself as a dominant player in the real estate sector. With projects underway in states such as Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, Assotech is set to deliver more high-quality homes and commercial spaces to meet the growing demands of India's dynamic urban landscape. For more information, visit: www.assotechgroup.com

Assotech Group

With a legacy spanning over 38 years, Assotech Group is a pioneering force in real estate development, renowned for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence. ISO 9001:2008 certified, the company has consistently redefined industry standards through its diverse portfolio, which includes residential, office space, retail, and hospitality projects. From the landmark Assotech Pride in Odisha to cutting-edge luxury developments like Assotech Luxury, Kronos, and Atlas, Assotech Group is dedicated to delivering superior quality and value. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Sanjeev Srivastva, Chairman & Founder, the company is also focused on community development and sustainability, exemplified by its involvement in initiatives such as the Legends League Cricket's Team Konark Suryas Odisha and the forthcoming Multi Sports Centre of Excellence. Assotech Group continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate sector, driven by a vision of creating vibrant, sustainable spaces that enhance the quality of life.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor