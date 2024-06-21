Assurance Intl Ltd Extends Its Licensing With Goodyear, Introducing New Categories In Auto Parts, Car Care Products And Car Accessories

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 21: Assurance Intl Limited, a renowned name in the lubricant and automotive care industry, is pleased to announce the extension of their successful licensing collaboration with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, a global leader in tire and rubber manufacturing based in Akron, Ohio, USA. This enhanced licensing collaboration introduces new categories in wiper blades, spark plugs, fuel additives, car care products and car accessories, and is set to launch in India and other Asian markets by October 2024.

This strategic collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to provide a comprehensive range of products that cater to the evolving needs of automotive consumers. The new product line will include high-quality car accessories and premium car care solutions designed to enhance vehicle performance, aesthetics and longevity.

"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Goodyear. By expanding our product offerings, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to quality and innovation but also addressing the diverse needs of our customers in the rapidly growing markets of India and Asia," said CEO of Assurance Intl, Mukesh Sharma.

Key Highlights of the Extended Licensing Collaboration:

* Expanded Product Categories: The collaboration now includes wiper blades, spark plugs, fuel and engine additives, advanced car care products like cleaners, polishes and protective treatments, a variety of car accessories such as seat covers, floor mats and car organizers and many more products.

* Focus on Developing Markets: Targeting India and other Asian countries, this initiative aims to capture the growing automotive market in these regions by meeting the increasing demand for reliable and innovative automotive solutions.

* Enhanced Customer Experience: By combining Goodyear's expertise in automotive products with Assurance Intl's excellence in the lubricant and car care sectors, the collaboration will deliver quality products that improve the overall driving experience for customers.

Chief Business Officer & Executive Vice President of Assurance Intl, Sanjay Sharma, added, "This extended collaboration allows us to leverage the strengths of both companies to provide a more comprehensive range of products. We are confident that our combined expertise will drive significant growth and offer unparalleled value to our customers."

For more information about Goodyear Autoparts and Assurance Intl Limited, please visit www.goodyearautoparts.in

Assurance Intl Limited

Assurance Intl is a leading manufacturing/marketing company for automotive products known as lubricants, batteries, filters, accessories, and spare parts. Assurance is having presence in multiple countries like Australia, Bhutan, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Tanzania, Sudan, Algeria, Ghana, Cote D'Ivoire, Egypt, Yemen, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon, Kuwait, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Cameroon, South Africa, Ethiopia & Nigeria. Assurance Intl have collaboration with multiple leading brands across the globe to produce, distribute, appoint and authorize distributors or agents, advertise and promote lubricants, batteries, filters, accessories & spare parts. Assurance Intl is duly certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018. For more information about Goodyear Autoparts & its products, go to www.assuranceintl.com / www.goodyearautoparts.in

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

