Assurance Intl to Set Up Battery Plant in Haryana, Secures Global Orders

New Delhi [India], December 27:Assurance Intl, a leader in automotive products and energy solutions, proudly announces its launch of new battery manufacturing facility in Haryana, securing significant orders from global brands such as STP, Goodyear, ACDelco, Duracell and other global brands. This milestone underscores Assurance Intl’s dedication to providing high-quality, innovative battery solutions at scale.

This state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be engineered to scale up production, with an annual capacity of 1 million two-wheeler batteries, 0.3 million automotive batteries, 0.25 million tubular batteries, and 0.10 million solar batteries, ensuring the ability to deliver high-volume orders with precision and efficiency. Equipped with advanced manufacturing capabilities, this facility produces a comprehensive range of high-performance battery technologies, such as SLA (Sealed Lead-Acid), AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat), VRLA (Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid), lithium-ion, tubular, and gel-based solutions, providing tailored solutions for diverse industries and guaranteeing exceptional reliability & durability.

Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director of Assurance Intl, shared his excitement about this milestone, stating, “We are planning to invest ₹300 crores over the next three years to establish this world-class facility. We are thrilled to embark on this significant expansion, which underscores our unwavering commitment to growth and excellence thereby creating job opportunities for around 1000 employees which will not only propel our strategic initiatives but also play a pivotal role in solidifying Assurance. We are targeting commercial production by March 2025.”

About Assurance Intl Limited

Assurance Intl Limited, a leading manufacturing and marketing company for automotive products such as lubricants, batteries, filters, accessories and spare parts. Assurance has a presence in multiple countries like Australia, Bhutan, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, Pakistan and Bangladesh. With a global footprint across 20 countries in Asia and African countries for its Automotive products range, the company is committed to provide total automotive solutions. For more information about Assurance Intl Limited, go www.assuranceintl.com

