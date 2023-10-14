Astallions Consulting LLP Secures Prestigious Best AI & Digital Entrepreneur of the Year Award at ILA 2023 Awards By Brand Empower

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: More than 75000+ Businesses from India & Overseas were nominated in the Industry Leaders Awards 2023 out of which Only Top 100 Winners were chosen at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai on 8th October 2023 including popular celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood & Digital Space who graced the Red Carpet of ILA 2023 Mumbai.

In a remarkable tribute to innovation and excellence, Anand Pobaru, who runs an Online Digital Consulting Business in Dubai, UAE was recently bestowed with the prestigious "Best AI & Digital Entrepreneur of the Year" award. The ceremony, graced by the presence of the iconic Bollywood actress, Shilpa Shetty, resonated with a palpable sense of inspiration and celebration.

Since 2018, Anand Pobaru has been revolutionizing the online digital consulting landscape, specializing in catapulting Online Coaches, Consultants, and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands to remarkable heights, achieving eight figures in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) through cutting-edge AI and innovative digital marketing solutions.

Through unwavering dedication and unparalleled expertise, Anand has empowered over 100 clients in the past five years, all hailing from the realm of Online Coaching, Consultancy, and D2C commerce. His transformative approach has reshaped the trajectory of businesses, propelling them towards unprecedented levels of success.

Before starting his Entrepreneurship journey, Anand had worked with brands like Paytm, UpGrad, and TED. These corporate experiences has not only fortified his standing as a luminary in the digital space but has also yielded invaluable experiences, including memorable encounters with the visionary CEOs of following Unicorn Start Ups

In the realm of digital advertising, Anand Pobaru is an undisputed luminary. His end-to-end solutions encompass Facebook Ads, YouTube Ads, Google Ads, and Email Marketing, along with bespoke Growth Marketing strategies tailored for Online Coaches, Consultants, and D2C brands.

What sets Anand apart is his resolute belief in performance-based marketing, with a fee structure predicated solely on the success of his clients.

With a resounding commitment to results, Anand extends an unprecedented "Guaranteed Results or You Don't Pay" offer to Online Coaches, Consultants, and D2C brands. His consultative approach is geared towards not just growth, but optimizing profits, all within an astonishingly brief span of just 6 months.

Anand's track record is distinguished by the staggering Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) he has achieved, consistently ranging between an impressive 10-15. His experience encompasses the strategic allocation of over Rs 100 Million+ in Online advertising spends over the past five years, across various esteemed brands.

"This accolade is not just a testament to my journey, but a celebration of the incredible businesses and individuals I've had the privilege to work with," remarked Anand Pobaru. "My mission is to see Online Coaches, Consultants, and D2C brands thrive in the digital realm, and this award is a resounding affirmation that we're moving in the right direction."

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, led by visionary founder Rahul Ranjan Singh, proved once again to be a paragon of event organization, orchestrating the seamless execution of ILA 2023. This prestigious event was executed in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd- Digital Marketing Partner provides Web Development, Digital Marketing, and Branding Company. Established in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd has served over 3000 clients worldwide, earning a reputation for excellence in their field. Their expertise has been pivotal in shaping the digital presence of numerous businesses, solidifying their standing as trailblazers in the industry.

