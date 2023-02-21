Astro Startup NumroVani’s Founder Sidhharrth S Kumaar Becomes Youngest Numerologist to be TEDx Speaker

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 21: Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Founder & Chief Happiness Officer of NumroVani has become the youngest numerologist to speak at the TEDx – a platform where celebrated experts from different fields come together to discuss “ideas worth spreading”. On the day of achieving this feat, he was around 32 years and 5 months old.

Kumaar achieved this feat by speaking at TEDx Ashiana Nagar, Patna on February 17, 2023, organized by ‘ConnectIn’ at ‘Zero Lab, Incubation Center, IIT Patna with support from BIADA and others.

The theme of the TEDx Ashiana Nagar, Patna was “Decisions Define Destiny”. The renowned Astro-numerologist, Sidhharrth S Kumaar, shared valuable insights on how numbers hold the powerful capability to impact our decisions every step of the way, right from birth and eventually after destiny making him the first Numerologist in not only Delhi NCR but also in North India to be featured in TEDx.

The expert in Astrology, Numerology, Sound Therapy, and Energy Healing also shared valuable insights on aligning Karma and Aura Energy via the “Karma Positioning System”.

Sidhharrth S Kumaar is a pharmacist turned into a Numerologist & Mantra Healer who advocates and voices for adapting to a customized and personalized Vedic lifestyle based on the date of birth and name. He is on a mission to empower human life and business and empower them to align their Karm and Aura Energy to the cosmic energy by leveraging Karm Positioning System.

Having started the journey of self-realization at the tender age of 6 years and been practicing it for around a decade now, Sidhharrth is officially verified on all major social media portals such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Koo among others.

Over the last few years, he has published around 10 research papers in peer reviews journals and 2 Books and has also been invited by many organizations and universities including Central Sanskrit University, and Lord’s University to deliver guest lecturers and motivation sessions.

A founding member of the Global Alliance of Numerologists (GLAON), the NumroVani founder is also a part of many astrological associations.

