At Inatur, natural is exquisite. Inatur Is For Everyone

Pooja Nagdev, Founder – Inatur

New Delhi, September 20: Inatur, an Indian Holistic Wellness brand with an extensive range of products for Skin, Hair, and Beauty, has come up with premium and exotic beauty gift boxes for the festive season. This wholly Indian Ayurvedic brand comprises a range of natural skincare, haircare, and personal products that are safe on the skin and result-oriented. From sourcing ingredients to packaging the final products, all possible measures are undertaken to ensure the best quality. Inatur’s gift options are personally curated and designed and also fit in the budget, as it believes that healthy skin is happy skin.

The beauty boxes contain Aromatherapy Massage Oil Gift Box, Luxury Handmade Soap Set, Dreamy Fragrance Gift Set, Limited Edition Eau De Parfum Mini Gift Set and Lip Gloss Gift Box.

The wide range of organic self-care products at Inatur are handcrafted with love to deliver the best results on hair & skin. Inatur’s expertise is evident in innovative regimes that are specially curated to cater to individual skin types & concerns. The products are manufactured in a company-owned plant with good manufacturing practices using ethically sourced natural ingredients.

Inatur is helmed by Ms. Pooja Nagdev, a certified Cosmetologist and Aromatherapist who has been on a mission since 2006 to build a brand that is natural, safe, result-oriented, transparent, and affordable.

Pooja quotes, “Nature has always been around; we just bring it closer to feel its healing and beautifying touch.” She adds, “We’ve literally been around the world in our quest for quality, innovation & ingredients to make & deliver caring solutions. From sample approvals in Switzerland to learning and mastering the art of body care and beauty in Canada and the UK, we’ve left no stone unturned. We are also certified by PETA for our cruelty-free practices. We have been commended for our sophisticated environment & quality management systems.”

Inatur counts on science to deliver the benefits of nature on your Skin & Hair and for Holistic Wellness. The R & D, Formulations and Manufacturing strive to be as natural and naturally derived as possible. This synergy between Nature & Science is called SCINAT, a proprietary & patented manufacturing process. SCINAT ensures safe, swift, and lasting results on skin and hair. Inatur products are free of harsh and harmful ingredients like parabens, sulphates & artificial colors.

Inatur is committed to sustaining Mother Earth through our fair-trade practices, clean manufacturing, recycling & ethically-sourced organic products. Each product is GMP, ISO, SGS & Halal Certified.

Alongside our commitment to the Earth & our customers, Inatur is also working on women empowerment. Today 80% of Inatur’s workforce is comprised of women. Supporting the endeavors of its female employees is a matter of immense pride for this brand.

Inatur is a brand that’s passionate about creating pure and natural products that deliver safe & swift results for its customers. Inatur believes that nature has much more to offer than ever known. It fuels the drive for constant innovation and product development.

The entire range of natural care and wellness products is available at www.inatur.in and other leading marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Purple, Nykaa etc. Besides selling online, Inatur also retails through its flagship stores located in Delhi, Gurgaon & Bangalore.

