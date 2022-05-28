Atal Innovation Mission organises national outreach meet in Goa

Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, on Saturday organised a 'national outreach meet' for the second edition of the Atal New India Challenge (ANIC) at the International Centre, Goa.

Atal New India Challenge (ANIC) is a flagship programme of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog. The programme aims to seek, select, support and nurture technology-based innovations that solve sectoral challenges of national importance and societal relevance.

Continuing on the path to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has launched the ANIC 2.0 programme to proactively collaborate with ministries and the associated industries, and provide a steady stream of innovative products and solutions.

Each ANIC winner will be eligible for funding of up to Rs 1 crore. These winners will get mentorship, networking and incubation support by Atal Incubation Centres across the country, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

The sectors in which ANIC 2.0 launched the challenges include e-mobility, road transportation, space technology and application, sanitation, medical devices and equipment, waste management and agriculture.

Program Director, AIM, NITI Aayog Pramit Dash interacted with Atal Incubation Centres and startups from Goa present at the event. He highlighted the relevance of ANIC 2.0 in the current innovation landscape and encouraged the stakeholders to champion the program at the national and state levels. He emphasised on supporting 100+ innovations in year 2022-23 through ANIC 2.0, across sectors.

The first edition of the ANIC programme received more than 1000 applications for 24 challenges and is currently supporting 30+ startups through grants, partnerships, networking, tech support, mentorship, infrastructure and access to investors, the NITI Aayog said.

( With inputs from ANI )

