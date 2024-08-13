Atharv Aaradhyam Sets a Green Standard with IGBC Gold Status

New Delhi (India), August 13: Atharv Aaradhyam, a prestigious residential project by Atharv Lifestyle located in Andheri East, Mumbai, is redefining luxury living with its latest achievement of IGBC Gold Certification. Situated amidst Mumbai’s bustling hotspot, this project spans across 1.5 acres and comprises 229 luxurious units, offering configurations from 2 to 4 BHK and Jodi apartments.

Atharv Aaradhyam integrates a range of green features to harmonise modern comfort with environmental sustainability. These include extensive landscaping, solar electrification, rainwater harvesting, and a wastewater treatment plant. The project also facilitates electric vehicle charging and incorporates high-performance glass and insulated roofs, ensuring energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

Atharv Aaradhyam’s IGBC Gold Pre-Certification underscores its commitment to eco-friendly practices. This recognition from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) reflects its adherence to stringent environmental norms and sustainable building strategies. Residents can enjoy well-lit and ventilated homes constructed using low VOC materials, promoting a healthier indoor environment. Established by CII in 2001, IGBC aims to promote sustainable built environments across India. As a founding member of the World Green Building Council, IGBC’s certifications are internationally recognized, making projects like Atharv Aaradhyam integral to India’s green building movement.

Going greener is crucial for the well-being of our planet and future generations. Green buildings significantly reduce the carbon footprint by minimizing CO2 emissions through reduced energy consumption and waste generation. They help conserve water resources using technologies like rainwater harvesting and desalination. Additionally, green buildings significantly decrease pollution levels and waste generation, contributing to cleaner and healthier cities. The benefits of these sustainable practices are recognized by governments, as seen with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in India offering fast-track environmental clearance for IGBC-certified projects.

“With a completion date set for the end of 2025, Atharv Aaradhyam not only promises luxurious living but also strives for a greener future,” said director Shailesh Shah. The project emphasizes connectivity with proximity to key transportation hubs such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Andheri Metro Station, and the Western Express Highway, ensuring convenience for residents.

Incorporating green features in buildings should be considered essential rather than optional. These sustainable practices benefit the environment and enhance residents’ quality of life, making projects like Atharv Aaradhyam a benchmark for future developments.



Atharv Lifestyle is not just constructing buildings; it is on a mission to redefine the skyline of Mumbai and elevate the standard of living for its residents. With projects like Atharv Aaradhyam, the brand is setting new benchmarks in sustainable luxury living. As Atharv Lifestyle continues to innovate and incorporate sustainable practices, it is poised to transform Mumbai’s real estate landscape and inspire healthier, more eco-friendly lifestyles for its residents.

