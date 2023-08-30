Athulya Senior Care Inaugurates Premier Senior Care Facility in Coimbatore

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 30: Athulya Senior Care, one of India’s largest exclusive senior care providers in assisted living and home healthcare services today announced its launch of the new assisted living facility in Coimbatore.

Spanning an expansive 70,000 square feet, the new Athulya Senior Care facility stands as a testament to the organization's commitment to providing the highest standard of care and comfort for seniors. The launch was graced by the presence of distinguished guests Thiru.V. Balakrishnan I.P.S. Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City and Thiru. M. Prathap I.A.S., Commissioner, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

The facility houses an impressive total of 100 beds, each designed to provide residents with spacious and comfortable living quarters. Every detail has been carefully considered to foster a sense of belonging, privacy, and a homely ambiance. With an esteemed team of around 200 staff members, including both clinical and non-clinical personnel, Athulya Senior Care ensures that residents receive round-the-clock medical care, personalized attention, and compassionate companionship.

Athulya's commitment to holistic well-being is evident through its comprehensive care services, which encompass medical support, wellness programs, recreational activities, and tailored dietary plans. The facility is designed to nurture physical, emotional, and mental health. Recognizing the paramount importance of safety and security, the facility is equipped with cutting-edge safety measures and emergency response systems to ensure residents' peace of mind.

Speaking about Athulya’s service in Coimbatore, G. Srinivasan, CEO, and Founder of Athulya Senior Care said, “Coimbatore is an ideal location for senior living, and we are excited to enter the city with our exclusive offering. While Coimbatore boasts an awareness of senior care and old age homes, Athulya Senior Care introduces a pioneering rental model that aligns with the evolving preferences of seniors and their families. This forward-looking approach provides a flexible and accessible solution, which is still relatively scarce in the local market. Athulya's commitment to excellence and adaptability shines through in every aspect of its operations. Through the idea of Assisted Living, we will be fulfilling our vision and mission of providing comfort and care to the elderly, this includes both personal and medical assistance.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Karthik Narayan R, Managing Director, Founder of Athulya Senior Care said, “We are proud to introduce our pioneering assisted living facility to the discerning residents of Coimbatore. We look forward to providing an enriching environment where residents can thrive and flourish. Growing old is the most beautiful part of life. It should be celebrated and that is what we do at Athulya. We wish to continue to give our best in the geriatric care sector. Our assisted living facility is built to provide a home-like environment and is specially designed to make the infrastructure senior-friendly. Athulya will strive to satisfy the needs of the rapidly growing silver community and help them live each day - safe, healthy, and happy.”

Athulya Senior Care has already been having its facility in Chennai for over a decade. They also have facilities in Bengaluru and Kochi. With the addition of Coimbatore Athulya Senior Care pioneers in assisted homes for seniors in South India.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor