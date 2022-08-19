Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd Raises Series A Funding of Rs 300 cr

Dr Roshan Roddrigues, Founder & Managing Director

August 19: Dr Roshan Roddrigues, Founder & Managing Director of Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd, says, “Atlantis Media Ventures is an integrated media company which has worked with 150 brands from India, USA, South Africa, Dubai & Bangladesh. We have 10 specialist verticals Creative World, Social Media World, Digital World, Media World, TVC World, Retail World, Talent World, PR World Events World & Expo World.

Our Business model is One Agency One Retainer, which helps clients get seamless content integration, and saves multiple agencies retainers and time coordinating between them. We have raised a Series A round of funding of 300 cr, which will be used to expand our operations across 100 cities in India, with HQ in Mumbai.

We will expand our media network into Post Production, Atmos Sound Studio, Digital content & Mobile Apps. The Mumbai HQ will be of approx. 85,000 ft will be the Creative Hub for all clients across India & abroad. We are currently in talks with 2 builders to take over the entire building. ”

Dr Roshan has recently got his Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship and has been a successful entrepreneur in the media industry. He has also completed a course at ISB, Hyderabad. The company plans to have global offices for business development in London, Dubai, Singapore, South Africa & New York to handle their media business from India as its cost-effective for international clients. Atlantis Media Ventures will enter the News Media space with a Series B round, and we are in talks with a few investors.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor