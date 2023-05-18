New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/SRV): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the latest updates for the Social Science syllabus for Classes 9 and 10 for the academic year 2023-24. The new syllabus includes a number of changes, both in terms of content and structure.

For students in classes 9 and 10, social science is essential. It is one of the required subjects for the Class 10 Board exams and considerably impacts how well you perform overall. Making a plan for success before studying for any exam is crucial. You must be aware of which chapters are crucial and which are worth less in terms of marks. Let's examine the most recent CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for 2023-24 & CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 in depth today to comprehend the key adjustments that the CBSE has implemented.

Changes in Content

One of the most significant changes in the new syllabus is the addition of new topics. For example, in Class 9, students will now study about the French Revolution in detail, socialism in Europe, and the rise of Hitler. In Class 10, students will learn about the Indian National Movement, the Cold War, and the United Nations.

Moreover, Some Chapters/Topics will be assessed through interdisciplinary projects and periodic assessments only as well as a new topic "Significance of Role of G20" has been introduced in Economics Chapter - Globalization and the Indian Economy.

In addition to adding new topics, the new syllabus has also made some changes to the content of existing topics. For example, in Class 9, the chapter on "Forest, Society and Colonialism" has been expanded to include more information about the impact of colonialism on forests and forest-dependent communities.

For Latest CBSE Specimen Sample Books For Teachers | Free Teacher Specimen Books For ICSE | ISC | UPSC | JEE | NEET | CAT | GATE | Olympiad | CLAT - Oswaal Books

Changes in Structure

The new syllabus has also been restructured to make it more student-friendly. For example, the chapters in each subject have been grouped together by theme. This will make it easier for students to see how the different topics are related to each other.

In addition, the new syllabus has been written in a more engaging style. This will help students to stay motivated and interested in the material.

Recommended Links:

For CBSE Question Banks Class 10 2023-24 for Board Exams - Click Here

For CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 for Board Exams - Click Here

For CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for 2023-24 Exams - Click Here

For CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 2023-24 for Board Exams - Click Here

For NCERT Exemplar Class 10 Maths 2023-24 for Board Exams - Click Here

Benefits of the New Syllabus

The new CBSE Social Science syllabus for Classes 9 and 10 has a number of benefits. First, it will help students to develop a deeper understanding of the world around them. Second, it will prepare them for the challenges of the 21st century. Third, it will help them to become more well-rounded individuals.

How to Prepare for the New Syllabus?

There are a number of things that students can do to prepare for the new CBSE Social Science syllabus. First, they should read the syllabus carefully and make sure that they understand the content. Second, they should practice answering questions on the new topics. Third, they should use revision materials, such as textbooks and CBSE Question Banks Class 10.

Oswaal Books offer a wide range of books for CBSE students, including textbooks, CBSE Question Banks Class 10 2023-24, and revision guides. The books are written by experienced teachers and experts, and they are packed with information and practice questions.

Therefore, it serves as an excellent resource for students who are preparing for the new CBSE Social Science syllabus. The books are well equipped and designed exclusively keeping in mind, the latest changes and modifications in the syllabus and hence they will help students to understand the content, practice answering questions, and revise for the exams.

The new CBSE Social Science syllabus for Classes 9 and 10 is a significant improvement over the previous syllabus. It is more comprehensive, engaging, and student-friendly. Students who prepare for the new syllabus using Oswaal Books will be well-positioned to succeed in their exams.

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor