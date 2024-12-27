Atul Jain's Mission: Transforming India into an Aviation Leader

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 27: Atul Jain, the visionary founder of ModAir Aviation IFSC Pvt Ltd, is transforming the Indian aviation industry. His company, an early entrant at GIFT City, focuses on leasing and financing trainer aircraft. This initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's Skill Development vision, ensuring India produces skilled pilots to meet the growing demands of the aviation sector.

ModAir's contributions extend to UDAN, the Regional Connectivity Scheme. It aims to make flying affordable for common Indians. ModAir Aviation is able to provide a constant flow of well-trained pilots to serve scheduled and non-scheduled airlines by leasing training aircraft to Flight Training Organisations (FTOs). This strengthens India's goal of achieving aviation self-reliance.

Atul Jain envisions India as a global hub for aviation training. His dream is to make India self-sufficient in pilot training, attracting trainees from across the world. "We should aim to lead globally in aviation training," Atul Jain says. It reinforces his commitment to excellence and innovation in the sector.

Choosing GIFT City for ModAir's base was strategic. Known as India's financial and technology hub, GIFT City offers tax incentives and infrastructure crucial for the aviation leasing industry. ModAir's operations here highlight the potential of this region in attracting international business.

ModAir's work doesn't stop at aviation training. By strengthening India's aviation sector, the company contributes to economic growth. Training hubs generate jobs, boost tourism, and position India as a competitive player in the global market.

Aligned with the "Make in India" initiative, ModAir promotes local capabilities. Leasing trainer aircraft and developing training infrastructure domestically reduces reliance on imports, making India more resilient and resourceful.

With his efforts, Atul Jain is setting new benchmarks in the aviation industry. His passion for making India a global training hub reflects a larger goal of ensuring Indian talent shines on international platforms, fostering pride and progress for the nation.

Atul Jain's journey is not just about business but also inspiring young Indians to dream big. He motivates aspiring pilots and aviation professionals. He tells them to see the sky as the limit by creating opportunities in aviation training and fostering a culture of innovation. His efforts pave the way for a new generation of skilled professionals ready to lead India into the future.

ModAir Aviation is more than a company; it's a bridge connecting aspirations to achievements. With a focus on accessibility and quality, Atul Jain ensures that students from all backgrounds can pursue their passion for aviation. By making advanced training resources available within the country, ModAir continues to eliminate barriers, turning dreams of flying into a tangible reality.

