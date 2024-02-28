Augmented Reality Training at IPS Academy's Institute of Fashion Technology

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 28: The Institute of Fashion Technology at IPS Academy has initiated a five-day training program on Augmented Reality (AR) in collaboration with the National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (NIMSME). The training aims to educate individuals associated with the fashion industry on utilizing AR for virtual trials of clothing and accessories without physically wearing them.

Through AR technology, customers can visualize how garments, jewellery, and accessories look on themselves without actually putting them on. This not only simplifies the purchasing process for consumers but also saves time for retailers. To facilitate this, the Institute has established the Fashion Innovation Cad Lab equipped with advanced technology.

Principal of the Institute of Fashion Technology, Preeti Sarva, highlighted that IPS Academy is offering this training at its Rajendra Nagar campus. Participants include professionals from various segments of the fashion industry, such as clothing manufacturers, retailers, fashion designers, e-commerce website owners, and more. The training is sponsored by the National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (NIMSME), an initiative of the Indian government.

During the training session, expert Shreyaskar Chaudhary emphasized the significance of Augmented Reality and digital fashion. He explained how AR not only addresses the threat of global warming but also contributes to cost-cutting and sustainability. Chaudhary believes that this technology will become essential for the future of fashion and global competition.

IPS Academy President and Architect Achal Chaudhary stated that IPS Academy has always been at the forefront of using technology and has brought the latest technology to benefit the fashion industry. Yogendra Jain, Vice President of IPS Academy, assured support in teaching this technology to the fashion industry and students.

Principal Preeti Sarva of the Institute of Fashion Technology at IPS Academy expressed optimism about this unique training, anticipating revolutionary changes in the fashion industry. She hopes that the fashion industry will benefit significantly from this unparalleled training program.

