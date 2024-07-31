Aurena - A bathroom range with timeless elegance

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 31: In architecture, the Golden Ratio is regarded as a formula for aesthetic harmony. For designer and architect Antonio Citterio, it became a source of inspiration: his bathroom design for Duravit impresses with its perfectly balanced proportions. "The idea was to structure surfaces and create a sense of order that also positively influences the quality of the overall room," said Antonio Citterio. In Aurena he has designed a bathroom range that exudes timeless elegance with its clear silhouette and exquisite materials, precise details, and functional design innovations.

Washing-area solutions with innovative vanity tops

For Antonio Citterio, the starting point in the design process was to create a perfectly proportioned surface at the washing area: made entirely of ceramic and separated from the wet area, vanity tops with integrated dividers and precise, elegant contours are ideal for the tidy storage of bathroom accessories. Either a basin is integrated into this ceramic console or the console is combined with an above-counter washbasin made from ceramic or glass. The architect opted for compact basin sizes to prioritize large vanity tops. An aluminium profile frame with a stainless-steel finish tightly combines the console with the vanity unit, with a projection on one side for a subtly integrated towel holder. "I try to give straightforward answers to reality. At the washbasin we need elements for hanging a towel, we need large vanity tops, we need storage space - and it should all fit together perfectly," says Antonio Citterio.

Vanity-units that can be individually combined

For Antonio Citterio, furniture is an integral component of the design. A shelving unit made entirely of aluminum with an inlaid mesh base offers open storage space, which is complemented by a centrally placed element with two drawers on the double washstand. The Aurena range includes a closed alternative in the form of a furniture unit with two drawers. This can be mounted in a floating position on the wall or placed on a metal frame with graceful legs that enclose the carcass. Here the artisanal production processes are showcased with elegance: the mitered edges produce a front inset in the frame with extraordinary precision.

Impactful rooms with exquisite materials and special surfaces

When designing furniture, Antonio Citterio thinks beyond pure form and considers the effect of the object on the room as a whole. The innovative design approach adopted for Aurena is expertly highlighted through the balanced color harmony and selected materials. Ceramic in White or Black meets brushed stainless steel and a wide range of furniture finishes for unique and high-quality interior design. Super-matt carcass colors (White, Taupe, and Graphite) can be combined with identical matt or high gloss fronts and with special front fills. The textured wooden surface provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere while the white marble-look ceramic panels and the black lacquered glass create a classic, sophisticated effect.

A uniform design for the entire bathroom

Antonio Citterio's designs for matching bathtubs, toilets, bidet, and a mirror ensure a harmonious overall concept. The integrated bathtub is made from the new cast-mineral material DuroCast Smooth, while the back-to-wall models and free-standing bathtub are made from DuroCast Plus. The chamfered edge lends a particular elegance. In keeping with the washbasin vanity tops, the wall-standing variant features a storage box that forms a connecting element between the organically shaped bathtub and the wall.

The soft geometry echoes the oval mirror of the Aurena series, which has a hidden illumination strip laid behind its frame in White.

A suitable matching faucet is Wave in the brushed Stainless Steel shade - a surface finish that is echoed in the metal elements of the furniture. Accessories from the Starck T range, designed by Philippe Starck, are the ideal accompaniment. These, too, are available in the same finish, so that toilet-paper holder, towel ring, or brush holder become a collection that is perfectly matched to Aurena.

Architectural range from the hand of an architect

Aurena is a versatile interior-design all-rounder and is as equally well suited for use in private or guest bathrooms as in signature properties such as hotels, medical offices, or office and restaurant restrooms. Aurena by Antonio Citterio is the first complete ceramic series to be launched with the new HygieneGlaze® Plus surface.

This unique bathroom upgrade combines unsurpassed hygiene with effortless, environmentally sound cleaning.

As an architect, Antonio Citterio knows all too well the requirements and issues of the commercial segment in particular, and his Aurena range seeks to offer solutions that meet market demands. "The bathroom has become a personal space that conveys satisfaction. Here it's no longer about pure function, but rather the aesthetic contrast."

About Duravit India

Duravit India is a growing subsidiary of Duravit AG. With a strong heritage of 200 years and presence in 130 countries, Duravit is well-known for working with world famous architects and designers.

Duravit has already made an impact in India as a premium bathroom brand with presence in a leading luxury hotels and premium residential apartments. Duravit products are on display in 120 partners showrooms across India.

Duravit products include sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower trays, wellness systems, shower-toilets, faucets and accessories as well as installation systems. Duravit India has already earned a recognized status, with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 certifications. The Indian production site is a state-of-the-art plant with a workforce of more than 350 people in aggregate.

