AURO University Hosts 12th Convocation Ceremony

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 7: AURO University celebrated its 12th Convocation Ceremony on Friday, December 6, 2024, to showcase the University's commitment to Integral and Transformational Learning.

AURO University conferred a total of 41 Medals [16 Gold-Plated Medals and 25 Silver Medals ] to outstanding rank holders, with 23 female medallists who outpassed 18 Male rank holders.

In all, 275 students were awarded degrees consisting of 156 Boys & 119 Girls comprised of 200 Graduates, 71, Post-Graduates, and 04 Research Scholars were awarded Ph. D Degrees each under the School of Business, Law, Information Technology & Liberal Arts & Human Sciences. The School of Business topped the list in awards of degrees by 120 Graduating Students, followed by Information Technology[44], Law [28], Liberal Arts & Human Sciences & Hospitality [23], Journalism & Mass Communication [21] and the School of Design [16]respectively.

In his inspirational address, the Honourable Vice Chancellor, Professor Parimal H. Vyas, shared key milestones and significant achievements of AURO University, including the implementation of NEP -2020. He also congratulated the rank holders and inspired and appreciated meritorious graduating students of the Class of 2024.

Delivering the Presidential Address, Shri Hasmukh P. Rama, the Founder President and Honourable Chancellor, reiterated the AURO University’s commitment to nurturing culturally grounded leaders with a sense of purpose and integrity.

“We aim to equip our students with values and principles that will enable them to lead meaningful lives and serve their communities with distinction,” he said.

The Chief Guest, Padma Shri Savjibhai Dholakia, Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., captivated the audience with an inspiring speech. Renowned for his environmental efforts as “India's Lake Maker,” Shri Dholakia ji shared his profound life lessons and urged students not only to strive for success but also to give back to society and build a nation.

The 12th Convocation of AURO University stands as a proud testament for its unwavering dedication to the cause of holistic education and the realisation of the University's tagline, ‘Learners to Leaders' who are thriving through their total commitment and innovativeness in transforming India into Viksit Bharat @2047 as envisioned by our beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Ji to build Naya Bharat in the near future.

