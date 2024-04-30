Australian Cosmeceutical Brand Neutriderm WINS Best Hair Hairloss Treatment in Hair Awards

PRNewswire

Sydney [Australia], April 30: Neutriderm, a leading Australian Cosmeceutical skin and hair care brand from UAS Pharmaceuticals, has won the Best Hair Loss Treatment for its Hair Enhancing Lotion as part of the Prevention Australia Magazine 2024 Hair Awards. The Hair Enhancing range is the go-to range of choice when it comes to battling hair loss and thinning hair and is backed by over 20 years of scientific research. The Neutriderm Hair Enhancer Range is scientifically formulated and uses the power of saw palmetto (sabal extract) to target areas of hair loss and promote healthy hair growth.

Made in Australia and recommended by dermatologists globally, Neutriderm is also famous for its Vitamin E Moisturising Lotion, an all-season product packed with antioxidants that replenish and nourish your skin. The moisturiser has previously been touted by South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as part of her skincare regime, and the brand's Hair Enhancer Range has received rave reviews from high profile Australian Influencer and Dermal Clinician Jayde Taylor.

This celebrity approved and dermatologist recommended Australian brand is the solution to hair loss, thinning and recession. The Neutriderm Hair Enhancer Range contains scientifically proven ingredients that are effective in growing and thickening existing hair follicles and reducing breakage[1]. The range was also awarded the Best Volumising Haircare Range in the Australian Prevention Hair Awards 2024.

"My hair journey started three years ago after I began suffering from rapid hair loss due to stress. I started using Neutriderm and it changed my life, not only has my hair grown back significantly, it's also thicker and healthier than ever. Using it just twice a week is all you need to reset your hair growth," said Taylor.

This advanced formula is carefully crafted with the powerful benefits of saw palmetto, which is the main protector against hair loss as it blocks the hormone responsible for hair loss and helps prevent hair follicle damage.[2]

Causes of hair loss may vary from hormonal changes to hereditary reasons. Trichologist practitioner, Chelcey Salinger, helps people who have problems with their hair and scalp, and said one of the most significant contributors is lifestyle choices.

"An unbalanced and unhealthy lifestyle is often the cause of hair loss in my clinic such as eating a non-balanced diet, not exercising, excessive stress and consuming tobacco and alcohol all contribute to inflammation of the hair follicle, which can cause hair loss," said Salinger.

"Changing your habits is the first thing I recommend to get people on the right track with their hair. To prevent hair loss, consider a diet that includes more anti-inflammatory foods such as berries and omega-three which can be found in fatty fish like salmon," she said.

Science-backed and proven topical hair treatments can be a game changer when it comes to combating hair loss. The Neutriderm formula contains nourishing ingredients like Panthenol, Hydrolysed Wheat and Silk Proteins, Mulberry Root Extract and Vitamin E. This potent blend strengthens hair roots and promotes healthy hair growth.[3]

"When your body is inflamed and stressed, the hair follicle is angry and under attack. You want to ensure you're getting all the correct nutrients you need and that your body is working in harmony. From there topical or oral treatments can be introduced," said Salinger.

"Limit the amount of damage inflicted on the hair by removing hot tools from your routine and harmful hairstyles. Instead, ensure your hair is styled in gentle ways like in braids, to limit the amount of pulling and breakage and that you are air drying your hair as much as possible," she said.

There are a significant amount of products on the market, but to start, a science-backed brand is best.

"The Neutriderm Hair Enhancer Range is backed by scientifically proven ingredients that support hair growth. To prevent hair loss, ensure you're living a healthy lifestyle and using hair products that are pH balanced and include ingredients such as Mulberry Root Extract, Saw Palmetto (Sabal Extract) and Zinc. Our Shampoo, Conditioner and Lotion are designed to work together and provide the ultimate treatment for hair growth," said Head of Marketing for Neutriderm, Alison Hall.

Gentle on the hair and scalp, and free from harsh chemicals that can cause damage or irritation, The Neutriderm Hair Enhancer set leaves hair looking nourished, healthy and fresh, without any harmful side effects[4].

The Neutriderm Hair Enhancer Range can be found at neutriderm.com.

ABOUT NUTRIEDERM

Backed by over 20 years of scientific research, the Neutriderm advanced range of cosmeceutical skin and hair care products are formulated to deliver long-lasting results. Australian made and Dermatologist recommended, Neutriderm was established to target more common skin and hair concerns with a wider range featuring naturally sourced ingredients. Its range of products are vegan friendly, paraben free, and cruelty free. The result is a trusted and effective product range which is highly regarded and supported by medical professionals and valued customers around the world.

[1] Zanzottera F, Bizzaro G, Michelotti A, Nobile V. Efficacy of a nutritional supplement, standardized in fatty acids and phytosterols, on hair loss and hair health in both women and men. J Cosmo Trichol. 2017;3((121)):2.

[2] Sasaki GH. Review of Human Hair Follicle Biology: Dynamics of Niches and Stem Cell Regulation for Possible Therapeutic Hair Stimulation for Plastic Surgeons. Aesthetic Plast Surg. 2019 Feb;43(1):253-266.

[3] Zerbinati N, Sommatis S, Maccario C, Capillo MC, Di Francesco S, Rauso R, Protasoni M, D'Este E, Gasperina DD, Mocchi R. In Vitro Hair Growth Promoting Effect of a Noncrosslinked Hyaluronic Acid in Human Dermal Papilla Cells. Biomed Res Int. 2021 Oct 31;2021:5598110. doi: 10.1155/2021/5598110. PMID: 34754881; PMCID: PMC8572598.

[4] Wessagowit V, Tangjaturonrusamee C, Kootiratrakarn T, Bunnag T, Pimonrat T, Muangdang N, et al. Treatment of male androgenetic alopecia with topical products containing Serenoa repens extract. Australas J Dermatol. 2016;57((3)):e76-82

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor