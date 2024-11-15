Austria – The Rising Study Abroad Destination for Indian Students in the German-Speaking World

New Delhi [India] November 14: As Germany continues to be a popular destination for Indian students, neighboring Austria is quickly emerging as a top choice, offering the same key benefits; affordable tuition, world-class education, and strong career prospects – while providing a superior quality of life, breath-taking alpine scenery, and a safer environment.

Nestled between Germany, Switzerland, and Italy, Austria offers students an attractive proposition: low living costs, opportunities to work up to 20 hours per week, and the chance to gain valuable practical experience through internships or part-time jobs to help cover living expenses.

FH Joanneum: A leading institution in Austria for Indian Students

FH Joanneum, one of Austria's premier Universities of Applied Sciences, is at the forefront of attracting Indian students, particularly for its advanced STEM programs. With offerings in fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Electronics Engineering, and Aviation, FH Joanneum is making its mark as an ideal destination for students seeking high-quality education in emerging sectors. The institution will be showcasing these opportunities at the Education Worldwide India Fair in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, running from November 24th to November 30th. www.eduworldwideindia.com



Martin Payer, Director of FH Joanneum, invites Indian students to experience Graz, Austria's vibrant student city. “Graz is one of the largest student hubs in the German-speaking world, with a truly diverse and international community,” says Payer.

A Launchpad for Global Careers: With strong connections to leading industries, FH Joanneum ensures that its graduates are not only equipped with academic knowledge but also hands-on experience, making them highly competitive in the global job market. Graz, with its blend of academic excellence and practical application, offers a unique environment for students to thrive.

Indian students interested in studying in Austria are encouraged to explore the growing appeal of this destination at the Education Worldwide India Fair and discover the numerous opportunities available at FH Joanneum.

For more information about FH Joanneum's programs please visit: https://fh-joanneum.at/india

About FH Joanneum

FH Joanneum is one of Austria's leading Universities of Applied Sciences, offering innovative programs in a range of fields, including STEM, business, and the arts. The institution is dedicated to providing students with cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills for success in international careers.

This release positions Austria as a compelling alternative to Germany and highlights FH Joanneum's role in providing excellent educational opportunities for Indian students.

