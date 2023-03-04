Author-entrepreneur Ram K Sharma’s book Karma and You launched by Prabha Khaitan Foundation in Kolkata

Shefali Agarwal, Esha Dutta, Jyoti Kapoor, Ram K Sharma, Swami Viswadiyananda, Aroop Biswas, Sanjiv Puri, Anindita Chatterjee, Mallika Varma at Prabha Khaitan Foundation book launch.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 4: How our actions or Karma affect the various aspects of our life was the crux of the interaction with author and entrepreneur Ram K Sharma at the launch of his book Karma and You: Create Your Own Destiny at a special function organized by Kolkata based non-governmental organisation, Prabha Khaitan Foundation (PKF).

The book was formally launched by the Chief Guest Mr Aroop Biswas, West Bengal Minister of Power, Housing, Youth Services and Sports, and Guest-of-Honour, Mr SanjivPuri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC, in the presence of an august gathering of book lovers, literary enthusiasts, spiritualists and other dignitaries. The book release event, supported by Shree Cement Ltd as a part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, was hosted by ITC Royal Bengal.

Author-entrepreneur Ram K Sharma said, “My book touches upon every aspect of life or karmic situations. I have divided Karma into different aspects and tried to explain how it affects your family, children, relationships, business and everything.”

Though there have been many books on the subject of karma, the author, however, revealed that his book is experiential in nature – outcome of his long years of varied life experiences and hence a kind of life guide.

Conversationalist, Ms Jyoti Kapoor of Ehsaas Women of Nagpur, engaged author Mr Ram K Sharma – managing director of 100-year-old nature cure company Baidyanath – in a serious discussion that made the audience dive deep into a contemplative mood wondering how the wheel of Karma moved due the cause and effect of their actions.

“Literature and books take centre stage in our City of Joy. It is a pleasure to be a part of this book launch, I share a close association and bonding with PrabhaKhaitan Foundation and express my gratitude for organizing this amazing event. I congratulate Mr Sharma for writing a book full of wisdom, wonderful ideas, visions and new thoughts,” Mr Aroop Biswas said.

“Karma is a part of our daily life. As human beings, we work from morning to evening for our family and society and for ourselves. Unknowingly, our Karma affects us, our families, society, and even the country. Hence, we should always try to do positive things in all aspects of life. So, we should always try to uplift the condition of the society and the country,” said Mr Biswas.

Mr SanjivPuri, CMD, ITC, said, “A fascinating book that delves into a very difficult and complicated subject and explains it in simple terms from the author’s perspective. It speaks of timeless values and covers all the aspects of personal and professional spheres of life by introducing concepts of `Global Karma’ and `Corporate Karma’. I thank PrabhaKhaitan Foundation for organizing and enriching us with this wonderful event.”

Conversationalist Jyoti Kapoor’s free-flowing discussion was informative and insightful, the audience were introduced to various aspects of karma like family karma, spousal karma, corporate karma, karma for wealth, healing karma, karma and food, divine karma and so on – which the author has written at length in his book. The book is a ready reckoner and guide to lead one’s life through meaningful actions in order to get positive outcomes.

The organiser PrabhaKhaitan Foundation is a non-profit trust founded by Late Dr PrabhaKhaitan in the early 80s – is dedicated to social, cultural and humanitarian causes promoting performing arts, culture, education, literature, gender equality and women empowerment.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor