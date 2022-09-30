Author Satyapal Chandra receives exceptional reviews for his 11th book – A Promise Among The Dark Winds

‘A Promise Among The Dark Winds’ – Authored by Founder & CEO of MagTapp, Satyapal Chandra

India, September 30: Author, Founder & CEO of MagTapp, Satyapal Chandra, has received exceptional reviews for his recently launched novel ‘A Promise Among The Dark Winds’. Born and raised in a village on the outskirts of the backwaters of Malhari in Maoist-hit Imamganj block in Gaya, Satyapal’s story is a true testament to ‘there is a will, there is a way.’ His journey from rags to riches is not only inspiring but also reflected in his amazing work.

The nationally acclaimed author’s recent book mythological fiction is set in two different timelines. ‘A Promise Among The Dark Winds’ is a fantasy romance set in a fictional city – Simphala. While one set of the novel is set around 20,000 years ago, the other set is in the current times where the lead protagonists meet and have the revelation of their lives. The story revolves around two main characters, Annie, who was a golden angel in her last birth, and Ravi, who was a monster.

The newly launched novel is a result of a robust done by the Spring Season Best-selling author Satyapal Chandra. The story has been built from a grass root level, and his research involved a thorough study of rare astronomical events and a detailed study of planetary alignment.

Sharing his thoughts on the plot of the novel, Satyapal Chandra shared, “My latest novel is extremely enticing and will be a read for the audience. The plot and story angle will let them dwell in an unexplored and fascinating world. This is the story of a wonderful girl who is rarest of rare, unique, and powerful. She sets upon a journey to discover her lineage, and she ends up being trapped in a world full of monsters, and later she got to know that she was one among them.”

Before ‘A Promise Among The Dark Winds’, Satyapal Chandra is the author of 10 bestselling novels and has touched the lives of millions of people through his work and words. Satyapal kick-started his career in corporates across varied sectors, but he soon realized his urge to become a writer and pursue his lifelong dream.

A true entrepreneur at heart, Satyapal Chandra founded MagTapp world’s first visual web browser, visual document reader, and visual dictionary in a YEAR. The unique concept has empowered millions of people to eliminate the language barrier and read content via visuals.

Key works by Satyapal Chandra

The Most Eligible Bachelor-2011 Golden Angel and the Darkness Of Midnight-2011 An Innocent Traitor-2012 Dreams Revenge And Confession-2012 My Life Is For You-2012 A Crazy Careless Life-2012 Women’s Desire-2012 For Your Beautiful Dreams-2012 After All You Are My Destiny-2013 When Heaven Falls Down-2015 A Promise Among The Dark Winds-2022

Keeping in mind the imperative need for digitization, Satyapal Chandra is also working on projects related to consumer electronics and renewable energy. His ambition is to create an ecosystem of products and services for the masses where advanced technology and long-term sustainability can co-exist without taking anything away from each other.

To know more, visit: https://amzn.to/3r6zIPs.

