Auto Finance Searches Jump 12 per cent as Online Platforms Gain Favour: A Techmagnate Report

New Delhi, [India], December 26: Techmagnate, a prominent digital marketing agency, has released the Auto Finance Search Trends Report for the year 2023.

The Auto Finance industry is witnessing a dynamic shift in customer behavior, driven by the rapid adoption of digital channels for information gathering and decision-making.

While launching the report, Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and Founder of Techmagnate, a leading SEO company in India, says, 'To understand these evolving trends and empower businesses to optimize their online presence, we have published the Auto Finance Search Trends Report, a comprehensive analysis of over 12,000 keywords across various categories.

This comprehensive analysis of branded and non-branded keywords provides valuable consumer behavior and search insights. By leveraging the data provided in the report, auto finance companies can connect better with their target audience, attract new customers, and drive growth in the digital marketplace."

Key Highlights of the Auto Search Trends Report

* Overall Search Volume Growth: Auto Finance search volume witnessed a 12 per cent growth from FY'22 to FY'23, indicating the growing reliance on online platforms for financial decisions.

* Brand vs. Non-Brand Keywords: The share of brand keywords increased by 12.17 per cent, while non-brand keywords grew by 11.90 per cent, highlighting the importance of both, brand building and comprehensive content strategies.

* Top Performing Auto Finance Brands: HDFC Bank emerged as the leading Auto Finance brand, followed by SBI and ICICI Bank. Shriram Finance and Mahindra Finance dominated the NBFC segment.

* Search Trends by Vehicle Type: Four-wheeler searches accounted for the majority of the growth, followed by Unknown categories. New Vehicle searches significantly outweighed Used Vehicle queries.

* Top Non-Brand Keywords: Keywords like "car loan interest rate" and "vehicle loan" demonstrated substantial search volume growth, indicating key customer concerns.

* Top Query Types: Interest Rate and EMI-related queries formed the majority, emphasizing the importance of providing clear and accessible information on these factors.

* Top Motor Brands: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra demonstrated substantial search volume and growth, reflecting consumer preferences.

* City-Wise Search Volumes: Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad led in city-wise search volumes, highlighting regional variations in consumer behavior.

The Auto Finance Search Trends Report serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, providing actionable insights to navigate the evolving digital landscape and achieve sustainable growth.

