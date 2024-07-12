Auto sales saw a positive trend in June as per the SIAM data

New Delhi [India], July 12 : The two-wheeler sales in India in June registered a growth of 21.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), highlights the sales data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

The data highlighted that in June the total sales of the two wheelers were recorded at 16,14,154 units which is a 21.3 per cent increase from 13,30,826 two wheeler sold in June 2023.

The sales of the scooters also surged to a record 42 per cent Y-o-Y in June to 5.4 lakhs, last year in June it was at 3.8 lakhs.

The sales of Bikes also registered two-fold growth with sales increased by 11 per cent in June to 10.3 lakhs as compared to 9.1 lakh last year during the same period.

The passenger vehicle sales also registered a growth of 3 per cent Y-o-Y in June. The total passenger vehicle sales during June stands at 3,37,757 units, it was 3,27,788 units during June 2023.

The sales of three-wheelers surged twofold by an increase of 12.3 per cent, according to the data total 59, 544 units of three wheelers were sold in June 2024 as against 53, 025 units sold in June 2023.

The sales data for June demonstrates a positive outlook for the Indian automobile industry. The substantial growth in two-wheeler sales, particularly scooters and motorcycles, along with the steady increase in passenger and three-wheeler sales, reflects a resilient and expanding automobile market in India.

Earlier in May, the sales of passenger cars dropped by over 11 per cent, according to the data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The domestic sales of passenger cars also slipped 11 per cent from 1,20,364 units in May 2023 to 1,06,952 units in May 2024.

The auto companies also reduced the production of passenger cars by 13 per cent, from 1,63,619 units in May 2023 to 1,42,367 units 2024. Export of passenger cars too saw a drop of about 20 per cent from 35,806 units in May 2023 to 28,802 units in May 2024.

However, the sales number of June showed the positive signs of growth in the automobile industry.

