autoX 'Best of 2025' Award Winners Announced: The 10-Best Machines of 2025

New Delhi [India], November 13: 50 new cars & bikes were put through a comprehensive Mega Test at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) to create a definitive list of the 10-Best Machines of the Year the winners of the autoX 'Best of 2025' Awards.

What is the autoX 'Best of 2025' Awards?

The annual autoX Mega Test brings together every major new car and motorcycle launched in India over the past twelve months. Each contender is tested to its limits sometimes to near destruction in pursuit of one goal: to identify the Ten-Best Machines of the Year.

The Top-Ten winners comprise five four-wheelers, three two-wheelers, and two special performance awards for the fastest car and bike around the short loop of the Buddh International Circuit. The results were unveiled at an exclusive ceremony at the Andaz Delhi in Aerocity, New Delhi.

How does autoX choose the 'Best of 2025'?

Each contender is evaluated across a range of parameters quality, comfort, ride, handling, refinement, design, drivetrain, practicality, and value for money as well as X-factor, that intangible quality which stirs emotion and sets truly great machines apart. Additionally, a lap time at the short loop of the BIC offers a standard metric for measuring dynamic ability, encompassing power, stability, braking, and handling.

autoX's approach remains transparent, objective, and scientific, with the scoring published in full to maintain complete credibility.

Who chooses the Best of 2025?

The autoX Awards jury, comprising some of India's most experienced road testers with over a century of combined testing expertise, evaluates every vehicle independently across each criterion. The final scores are then averaged to eliminate bias, ensuring that only the most deserving machines make the cut.

Why the Buddh International Circuit?

The BIC provides a controlled and safe environment to push every contender to its absolute limit. It reveals the true engineering excellence or lack thereof beneath the surface. From supercars to scooters, every contender is subjected to the same uncompromising standards.

Dhruv Behl, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, autoX, said, "There are so many car and bike launches every year that it can be quite overwhelming. So, our aim with the autoX awards and the 'Best of 2025' mega test is to provide a list of the Ten-Best vehicles launched in the past year. And these cut across segments, so there's something for everyone, from the best cars and bikes to scooters - with a definitive list of the Ten-Best."

Here are the 10 autoX Award Winners:

Best of 2025: 4W Winners

- Volkswagen Golf GTI

- Mercedes-Benz E-Class

- Skoda Kylaq

- Maruti Suzuki Victoris

- Mahindra XUV 9e

Best of 2025: 2W Winners

- TVS NTorq 150

- Honda CB 125 Hornet

- Royal Enfield Classic 650

Best of 2025: Performance Car of the Year

- Audi RS Q8 Performance

Best of 2025: Performance Bike of the Year

- Ducati Panigale V4 S

The autoX Awards 2025 were conducted in collaboration with:

Fuel Partner: Indian Oil XP100

EV Charging Partner: Jio-bp Pulse

Surveillance Partner: CP Plus

Tourism Partner: Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation

Banking Partner: Canara Bank

Technical Partner: BMC Air Filter

Hospitality Partner: Andaz Delhi

For detailed results, lap times, and jury scores, visit the awards microsite: www.autox.com/awards

Follow autoX through its monthly magazine, which has recently celebrated its 19th anniversary, on it social media platforms, YouTube channel, as well as its fully revamped, cutting-edge website by clicking here. (www.autox.com)

