Avaada Presents the Inaugural Otters Picklers Night - Where Sport Meets Culture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Otters Club, in collaboration with CourtlyIndia's leading social sports ecosystem, announces the launch of its first-ever Otters Picklers Night, a high-energy, three-day celebration of pickleball, community, and culture from 30th May to 1st June 2025 at the iconic Otters Club, Bandra.

As pickleball rapidly cements itself as one of India's fastest-growing sports, Otters Picklers Night aims to become a community for pickleball enthusiasts, welcoming competitive athletes, social players, and first-time paddlers alike. The event will feature 10 diverse categories, designed to engage a wide range of participants across age, gender, and skill levels:

* Men's Doubles: Open Age, 35+, 50+, 60+, Intermediate

* Mixed Doubles: Open Age, 35+, Intermediate

* Women's Doubles

* Gender Neutral - Under 14

"We are delighted to add pickleball to Otters Club's prestigious sporting legacy. With our world-class facilities and active community, Otters is primed to be a centre of excellence for this dynamic racquet sport. Events like Otters Picklers Night represent our commitment to building champions while celebrating sporting culture at large," adds Ayaz Kazi, President, Otters Club "

In addition to on-court action, the event promises a festival-like atmosphere with curated F&B experiences, live music, and lifestyle integrations that reflect Mumbai's vibrant urban culture. This unique intersection of sport and social engagement is emblematic of Courtly's mission to reimagine racquet sports as a cultural movement.

When I discovered pickleball, I instantly recognised its potential to create community beyond competition. Otters Picklers Night is not just about sportit's about inclusivity, energy, and engagement across generations. This sport is growing rapidly across Asia because it's democratic, joyful, and unifying," said Divy Jaisingh, Pickleball Committee, Otters Club

The initiative also highlights Courtly's broader visionto create a global, tech-enabled pickleball ecosystem accessible to players of all backgrounds, from small-town India to global metropolises.

"With Courtly, we aim to democratise access to pickleball and build a connected global community. This event is a testament to that mission, where sport meets culture and new players become part of a global movement. We're honoured to partner with Otters Club on this pioneering journey," said Tanishq Mahendru, Founder, Courtly

Otters Picklers Night is backed by a powerful lineup of sponsors committed to sport, wellness, and contemporary lifestyle. Leading the charge is Avaada as the Title Sponsor, with Joola as the "Powered By" Sponsor. The Whole Truth joins as the Gifting Partner, offering wholesome treats, while Federal Bank supports the event as the official Banking Partner.

At Avaada, we believe that true progress is driven not only by innovation but also by people coming together. Otters Picklers Night beautifully captures that essenceuniting individuals from diverse backgrounds, generations, and walks of life through the simple joy of sport. It's more than just a game; it's a platform where stories are shared, friendships are formed, and communities grow stronger. We're proud to support an initiative that reflects our commitment to building not just a greener India but also a more connected and inclusive one," adds Sindoor Mittal, Vice Chairperson, Avaada Group.

"This event is a tribute to the rapidly growing pickleball community in India. Whether you're an elite athlete or a curious first-timer, Otters Picklers Night is designed to be an unforgettable celebration of sport and connection," concludes Uday Sinh Wala, Chairman, Pickleball Committee, Otters Club

Guests can enjoy guilt-free desserts provided by Get-A-Way, the Dessert Partner for the event, and relax with Pursue Hard Seltzer, the Beverage Partner, Pistola, the Pouring Partner, and Sepoy, the Mixing Partner. Play Master acts as the Managing Partner, ensuring smooth event execution, while Reaviva serves as the Recovery Partner to keep players energized and refreshed.

For more information, please visit https://events.mycourtly.com/events/4jsoK5eY699z or contact Ayush Joshi at 9871670971

