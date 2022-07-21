Avani Institute of Design Announces Bachelor of Architecture Undergraduate Program 2022-23

July 21: Avani Institute of Design, a Centre of Excellence in Architecture and Design education announces ‘The Bachelor of Architecture Undergraduate Program (B Arch)’ for 2022 -23. The Institute promotes a holistic approach to design education which seeks to develop well-rounded professionals equipped with the sensitivity, empathy, social and technical skill sets to address the ever-evolving concerns of our environment. With the Bachelor of Architecture program, Avani aims to expand into an interdisciplinary Art and Design program exploring new horizons in education, collaborative research and creative thinking.

Ar. Tony Joseph, Chairman and Principal, Avani Institute of Design said “Architecture and design do not exist in isolation but are closely integrated with the visual and liberal arts, social and cultural norms, philosophy, and technological advances. The design has to evolve as a collaborative endeavour to engage with the unique challenges of contemporary society. Avani’s interdisciplinary curriculum and facilities empower the graduates with the critical thinking to confidently approach and tackle these concerns, to achieve their creative potential, and become thought leaders on their respective fields.”

The five-year undergraduate program in Architecture aims to develop a comprehensive understanding of the concepts and methods for planning and design of buildings, settlements, and habitats that are responsive to the contextual forces derived from the culture, history, and physical attributes of each site. This is further reinforced by exposure to environmental and social awareness that is an integral part of such a broad academic program. In addition to the core subject of architectural design, the undergraduates are exposed to a range of disciplines like history and theory of design, social studies and visual arts, which aim to mould creative intellectuals and responsible citizens, who will confidently tackle the ever-evolving concerns of our built environment.

One of the core strengths of Avani is our students’ constant interaction with practicing architects, artists, theatre personalities, designers, and business leaders of national and international repute, who are actively involved with the Institute in various capacities. The interaction between academia and professional practice is critical in evolving professionals with a wide and practical perspective. To develop a close understanding of the context and the design practice, Avani is associated with some of the best practitioners from India and abroad, who provide expert guidance to the students as they progress through the rigorous program.

The Institute is affiliated with the University of Calicut, approved by the Council of Architecture, and governed by a Council chaired by Ar. Tony Joseph and some of the best-emerging practitioners in India namely Ar. Tony Joseph (Chairman), Ar. Vinod Cyriac, Ar. Brijesh Shaijal and Ar. Vivek PP. The Institute has a very hands-on Advisory Council consisting of some of the best national and international architectural, design, and art practitioners and educators namely Ar. Neelkanth Chhaya, Ar. Dean D’Cruz, Ar. Karan Grover, Ar. Sanjay Mohe, Ar. Bijoy Ramachandran, Artist Bose Krishnamachari, Ar. Chitra Vishwanath, Ar. Peter Rich and Dr. Varkki Pallathucheril.

Avani Institute faculty includes architects with bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from such illustrious institutions as CEPT, SPA, the University of Texas at Austin, National University of Singapore, National Institute of Technology Calicut, University of Edinburgh (UK), Bartlett School of Architecture (UK), IAAC (Barcelona, Spain), University of Leuven, University of New South Wales, Delhi University to name a few. Guest lectures and workshops with national and international experts form an integral and continuous part of the curriculum.

The Award-winning architecture of the Institute reflects some of its core values of the Institute. The Campus, designed by Stapati Architects, won the prestigious National Smart Green Award for the year 2017. 95% of Avani students live on campus, making the Avani experience one that enables learning, sharing, and growing a continuous, shared, and safe one. Being on the same campus, students have access to their studios round the clock with secure supervision. The Residence has the capacity to accommodate more than 400 persons at a time.

For more information and registration: http://avani.edu.in

