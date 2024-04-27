Avani Institute of Design Explores Nature’s Future in Third Light Talk

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 27: Avani Institute of Design’s Building Voices, Building Alliances (BVBA) lecture series titled “Journeys Beyond Architecture” recently hosted a thought-provoking talk titled “Third Light: Sensing Beyond Our Physical Senses.” Led by architects Chang Huai-Yan and Goh Yu Han, the talk delved into how architecture can play a role in shaping our relationship with nature in the times to come.

“We were thrilled to host such insightful talks that challenged our perspectives and inspired us to reimagine the role of architecture in shaping our future. The BVBA series was a commendable initiative that fostered discourses on critical issues and shaped the future of architecture and design education,” said Tony Joseph, Chairman, Avani Institute of Design.

The discussion explored fascinating concepts such as “vertical green” cities, where buildings seamlessly integrate with plant life, and the possibility of “rewilding the sky” through the revival of lost ecosystems. The speakers challenged the audience to look beyond the limitations of our five senses and consider new ways of perceiving the natural world.

A thought-provoking aspect of the talk was the introduction of the “square forest,” a condensed version of a natural ecosystem. This concept prompted the audience to question how we value nature and the role it plays in our lives.

The BVBA talk aimed to motivate faculty and students to see themselves as agents of change and highlighted the importance of forging collaborations across disciplines to address issues related to social responsibility, sustainability, and environmental well-being.

The Building Voices Building Alliances lecture series is a commendable initiative by the Avani Institute of Design, fostering discourses on critical issues and shaping the future of architecture and design education.

