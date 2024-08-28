Avatar Boxing Promotions and IYDF Partner to Support Children's Home with Aid and Care

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: On the evening of August 25, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM, Avatar Boxing Promotions joined forces with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) to organize a heartfelt aid event at the Helping Hearts Children's Home and Adoption Center in Erode, India. This event aimed to provide essential supplies to abandoned infants and children, while also engaging with them to learn about their future plans and aspirations.

The event was organized by B.S. Kirubakar, representing Avatar Boxing Promotions. He was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including M. Sivabharathi, I. Anish, Ajmeer Basha, R. Thangaraj, P.M. Madhavan, M. Sujith, S. Sanjay, R. Surya, and S. Kirubakar. The combined efforts of these volunteers ensured the success of the event, bringing warmth and care to the children.

During the event, the volunteers provided a variety of essential supplies to the Helping Hearts Children's Home and Adoption Center, aimed at improving the living conditions of the children. The aid included a blender, grinder, baby formula, newborn diapers, cooking oil, lentils, urad dal, and chickpeas. These supplies were intended to help the children cope with their daily challenges while ensuring better nutrition and care.

The event took place at the Helping Hearts Children's Home and Adoption Center, located at 210/4 Baladhandayutham St, Gandhipuram, Erode-638002. The center, founded by Kamal Babu and managed by Latha, played a pivotal role in facilitating the event and supporting its success.

The activities during the event were designed to offer both support and affection to the children. The volunteers engaged with the children, learning about their future goals and dreams, and provided the necessary supplies, distributed juice and snacks, and paid special attention to their challenges, helping them strive towards their objectives. The children also showcased their talents, while the volunteers expressed their care by feeding them, creating an atmosphere of warmth and connection.

After the event, the volunteers were deeply moved by the resilience and talents of the children. They shared that spending time with these children brought immense joy, making it feel as though time stood still during their interactions. This event not only strengthened the bonds between the volunteers and the children but also made the children feel the love and care from the community.

Through this event, Avatar Boxing Promotions and IYDF demonstrated their commitment to supporting vulnerable children, highlighting the importance of social responsibility and community involvement in making a positive impact on the lives of these young ones.

