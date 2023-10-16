AVG Logistics Announces Strategic Joint Venture with Sunil Transport - Ventures into Liquid Transportation

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 16: AVG Logistics Limited, a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, is pleased to announce a joint venture (JV) with Sunil Transport, a leader in liquid transportation services.

The joint venture between AVG Logistics and Sunil Transport showcases the dedication of both entities to deliver exceptional logistics solutions to clients across India. Potential for the liquid transportation is huge in the domestic market and this Joint Venture would allow both companies to deliver liquid transportation solutions to its customers with highest safety & quality standards.

Sanjay Gupta - Managing Director & CEO of AVG Logistics Limited, expressed, "We are extremely excited for this joint venture as we embark on a new journey of liquid transportation industry. We are confident that AVG's network, cliental, Brand & Sunil Transport 50+ years of experience & expertise in liquid transport industry would synergise sustainable, reliable & safe transportation and logistics solutions to our prestigious customers.

Sunil Agrawal - Partner of Sunil Transport, said, "We are extremely delighted and privileged to join hands with AVG Logistics, a company known for its innovation and customer-centric approach. By pooling our resources and knowledge, we aim to help both entities to achieve great performance in the years to come".

AVG Logistics Limited ('AVG Logistics' or 'The Company') is a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider based in India. Founded in 2010, the Company has rapidly grown to become a trusted partner for businesses across India. With a team of dedicated logistics experts and a modern fleet, AVG Logistics provides customized and technology-driven solutions across transportation, warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management. Furthermore, the Company also offers Third-Party Logistics Services (3PL), effectively complementing its wide range of logistics solutions.

