Avironix and Lumenier Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Drone Technology Exchange Between India and the USA

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7: Avironix, a leading Indian drone innovator and manufacturer, has announced a landmark partnership with Lumenier, a renowned USA-based drone OEM, component developer and e-commerce provider.

This collaboration aims to strengthen ties between the two countries by combining the companies' respective product offerings and market reaches.

Through this partnership, Avironix will bring Lumenier's advanced drone technologies to the Indian defense forces, ensuring these solutions are Made in India through a robust technology transfer agreement. This initiative aligns with the Indian Government's vision of self-reliance in defense manufacturing while equipping the nation's forces with globally proven solutions. Lumeniers drones are the preferred tool of Ukraine's frontline FPV pilots, and boast smart features like target lock.

Simultaneously, the partnership will enable Avironix to export its cutting-edge agricultural drones to the USA, addressing the growing demand for advanced precision agricultural tools. By leveraging Lumenier's distribution networks and expertise in the American market, Avironix's solutions will empower farmers and agribusinesses across the USA to increase productivity and efficiency.

Peter Langford, CEO Avironix Drones, notes:

"This partnership represents a significant milestone for Avironix. By joining forces with one of the USA's leading players, we are not only enhancing the technological edge of India's defense forces but also expanding the global reach of our products. Our product ranges and capabilities really complement one another perfectly. Together, we are shaping the future of the drone industry while fostering strong bilateral trade ties."

David Johnson, CEO Lumenier & GetFPV.com, offers:

"By introducing our military and commercial unmanned aerial solutions to India through this partnership, and helping Avironix enter the US market, we are creating a powerful ecosystem for the exchange of drone technologies between our two countries."

This strategic collaboration is expected to drive innovation, create economic opportunities, and strengthen the global drone ecosystem. Avironix and Lumenier are setting the stage for a new era in international drone technology cooperation.

About Avironix:

Avironix, based the heart of India's manufacturing capital Chennai, is a pioneer in developing and manufacturing cutting-edge drone solutions in India, boasting the nation's widest range of indigenously designed and manufactured products, including unique offerings such as India's first Hydrogen fuel cell drones, and amphibious drones. Driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to leveraging the power of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to address critical challenges across various sectors. Our core values are Safety, Quality, Innovation, Customer Centricity, Collaboration and Sustainability.

About Lumenier:

Headquartered in the USA since 2011, Lumenier is a leading global designer and manufacturer of fully built unmanned aerial systems and components for global military, public safety, drone light shows and other commercial markets. Their sister company GetFPV is North America's number one online store for drones and components.

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@avironix.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592420/Avironix_Lumenier_partnership.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor