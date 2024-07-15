AVP Infracon Limited's Subsidiary AVP RMC Inaugurates Third Plant in Tamil Nadu

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE: AVPINFRA), one of the leading infrastructure development company, marks a significant achievement with the inauguration of AVP RMC's third Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Plant on July 12, 2024. AVP RMC, a partnership firm of AVP Infracon Limited with 90 per cent ownership, strategically located at Merku Thottam, Tripur District, Tamil Nadu, underscores the company's commitment to expanding its operational footprint.

The state-of-the-art plant is poised to efficiently serve the concrete demands of key regions including Dharapuram, Palani, Oddanchatram, Udumalaipet, and Kangeyam. This expansion not only strengthens AVP RMC's service capabilities but also aligns with AVP Infracon's strategic vision to support infrastructure development across these growing areas.

By leveraging advanced technology and sustainable practices, AVP Infracon aims to effectively meet the increasing infrastructure requirements, thereby contributing to regional development and enhancing customer satisfaction.

The new RMC plant signifies a proactive step towards reinforcing the company's position as a leader in Tamil Nadu's dynamic construction landscape.

Commenting on the performance, Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon Limited, said, "The inauguration of AVP RMC's third Ready Mix Concrete Plant marks a pivotal moment for us. This strategic expansion not only enhances our operational capabilities but also underscores our commitment to meeting the growing infrastructure demands.

By leveraging advanced technology and sustainable practices, we are poised to deliver efficient solutions that contribute significantly to regional development. This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision to strengthen AVP Infracon's leadership in the dynamic construction landscape of Tamil Nadu."

