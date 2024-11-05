AVP Infracon Reports Strong 75 % Growth In H1 FY25 Net Profit

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE:AVPINFRA), is a versatile infrastructure development firm renowned for its adept execution in constructing Civic Amenities, Commercial, and Residential Projects across multiple domains managing projects from conceptualization to completion, has reported its Unaudited financials for H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights H1 FY25

- Revenue From Operations of Rs 109.22 Cr, YoY growth of 63.05%

- EBITDA of Rs 23.95 Cr, YoY growth of 63.19%

- EBITDA Margin of 21.92%, YoY growth of 2 Bps

- Reported Net Profit of Rs 12.76 Cr, YoY growth of 75.37%

- Net Profit Margin of 11.69%, YoY growth of 83 Bps

- EPS of Rs 5.11, YoY growth of 26.39%

Standalone Key Financial Highlights H1 FY25

-Revenue From Operations of Rs 95.89 Cr, YoY growth of 51.84%

- EBITDA of Rs 23.15 Cr, YoY growth of 71.36%

- EBITDA Margin of 24.14%, YoY growth of 275 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 12.75 Cr, YoY growth of 75.38%

- Net Profit Margin of 13.30%, YoY growth of 179 Bps

- EPS of Rs 5.11, YoY growth of 26.49%

Commenting on the performance Mr. Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD, AVP Infracon Limited said"We are pleased to report strong growth in the first half of FY25, driven by several major project wins and solid operational performance. The new contracts secured from the National Highway Authority of India and CDR & Co. Constructions have significantly contributed to our momentum. These projects align with our core strengths in road infrastructure and further diversify our project portfolio.

We are now well-positioned to bid for more projects in the coming years, enhancing our growth prospects. This is further strengthened by our 90% ownership in AVP RMC, whose newly inaugurated plant in Tirupur District will meet rising regional demand and improve operational efficiency.

Our strategic focus on timely project execution, particularly in Tamil Nadu, has been a key driver of success. By maintaining our own equipment fleet and RMC plants, along with implementing cost optimizations, we have not only ensured quality delivery but also improved our margins. We are confident that these initiatives will continue to drive sustainable growth and position us for long-term success."

Key Highlights For H1 FY25

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor