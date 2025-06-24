AVP Infracon Secures Infra Work Order Worth Rs 33.34 Cr from Reliance Mappedu Multi Modal Logistics Park

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE - AVPINFRA), a key player in India's infrastructure development landscape, has announced the receipt of a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Reliance Mappedu Multi Modal Logistics Park Limited. The order is valued at approximately ₹33.34 Cr.

As per the terms of the work order, the scope of the project includes comprehensive infrastructure development for the South Parcel (Outside Battery Limits - OSBL) of the logistics park. The scope falls under BOQ 3 of the overall project plan and covers a range of civil and utility infrastructure works essential for supporting the logistics operations planned for the South Parcel.

The completion timeline for the project is set at five months, during which AVP Infracon will execute all designated infra-related tasks as per the specifications laid out in the BOQ.

This contract adds to AVP Infracon's growing order book and reinforces its presence in the logistics infrastructure sector, particularly in collaboration with marquee clients.

Commenting on the receipt new order, Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon Limited, said, "We are pleased to confirm the receipt of the Letter of Acceptance from Reliance Mappedu Multi Modal Logistics Park Limited for infrastructure development works in the South Parcel, OSBL area. This project, which includes a range of civil and utility infrastructure components, will be executed over a five-month timeline and adds meaningful value to our current order book.

While this assignment aligns closely with our core civil engineering capabilities, it also allows us to apply our expertise to a broader category of infrastructure development, supporting large-format industrial and logistics facilities. Our team is fully equipped to deliver the required scope with precision, safety, and efficiency, maintaining the standards of quality we are known for across all our projects.

We remain focused on strengthening our execution pipeline and continuing to contribute to India's infrastructure growth across diverse and evolving needs."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor