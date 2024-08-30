AVP Infracon Secures Rs 23.6 Cr for Bagalur Bypass and Rs 47.2 Cr for Kallakurichi-Tiruvannamalai Road Projects

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE: AVPINFRA), one of the leading infrastructure development companies, has successfully secured two significant sub-contracts from M/S CDR & Co Constructions. These contracts, awarded by the State Highways Department of Tamil Nadu, are a testament to company's ongoing commitment to excellence in delivering high-value infrastructure projects.

Details of the Newly Awarded Sub-Contracts Includes:

1. Construction of Bypass to Bagalur Town:

* Project Description: AVP will undertake the construction of a bypass to Bagalur town, connecting from km 3/0 (Kothapalli) to km 9/350 (Jee Mangalam). This project also includes the shifting of utilities for NH 207 (New NH 648) on an EPC basis.

* Contract Value: The sub-contract is valued at Rs 23.6 Cr.

* Completion Timeline: The project is slated for completion within one year.

2. Widening and Strengthening of Kallakurichi-Tiruvannamalai Road (SH-6):

* Project Description: This sub-contract involves the widening and strengthening of the Kallakurichi-Tiruvannamalai Road (SH-6) from a two-lane to a four-lane road, covering Kms 0/0-6/6 & 8/2-5/8. The scope of work includes the provision of a central median, the construction of minor bridges, and CD works.

* Contract Value: The sub-contract is valued at Rs 47.20 Cr.

* Completion Timeline: The project is expected to be completed within one year.

These projects further enhance company's strong portfolio and reaffirm the company's position as a trusted leader in the infrastructure sector. With these new contracts, company continues to play a vital role in advancing Tamil Nadu's infrastructure development, contributing significantly to national growth and development goals.

Commenting on the update, Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon Limited, said, "We are pleased to have been awarded these significant sub-contracts from M/S CDR & Co Constructions. Securing these contracts is a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver high-value infrastructure projects. The construction of the Bagalur town bypass and the widening of the Kallakurichi-Tiruvannamalai Road are critical projects that will enhance regional connectivity and support our national development goals.

Securing these contracts underscores our commitment to excellence and our capacity to deliver high-value infrastructure solutions. These projects not only strengthen our portfolio but also solidify our position as a leading player in the infrastructure sector.

The strategic location of these projects, at close proximities to our existing ones, which will reduce ourestablishment costs and machinery mobilization cost, supporting our cost-reduction efforts. We are committed to delivering these projects with top-quality standards and efficiency, ensuring timely completion. Our team is dedicated to enhancing India's infrastructure and supporting national growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor