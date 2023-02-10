Award winning documentary makers appear on celebrity talk show ' Chai with Manju'

The celebrated talk show Chai with Manju is back with another compelling interview for its legion of subscribers. The latest edition of the talk show features the makers of the moving documentary film, Black Sunshine Baby, featured on the popular OTT platform, Netflix.

The documentary showcases the life of Aisha Chaudhary who was born with a serious disorder called SCID. She died at 18 years of age but throughout her life, Chaudhary motivated others and lived life to the fullest.

The documentary has been produced by her father Niren Chaudhary, the popular CEO of Panera and her mother Aditi. On Chai with Manju, both parents appear for a heart-to-heart talk, alongside the director, Nilesh Maniyar. The documentary also features Ishan, Aisha's elder brother.

The documentary is a follow-up to the popular film The Sky is Pink released in 2019 featuring noted Hindi film actors Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra as Aisha's parents Niren and Aditi. The director of the documentary, Maniyar, wrote the screenplay of the movie. Maniyar'sfilmography includes celebrated titles including Margarita with a Straw and the Amazon Prime series Modern Love Mumbai.

The documentary is an emotional portrayal of the journey of the young Aisha who always lived life to the fullest. During the interview the parents Niren and Aditi explained just what they went through as they put together the documentary.

"You know she (Aisha) held my hand and said, dad, I don't want to die, and I felt incredibly helpless as a father. It impacted me very deeply and I feel that this was one of the ways in which I can bring her back to life in the hearts of millions of people who haven't known her. She was such a special child. And I think therefore the inspiration for the movie is being able to tell her story and share that with the world," said Chaudhary during the course of the chat.

For the mother too the journey was particularly difficult as the daughter was the focus of her life. "I have been through a lot in life and I have learnt is that we take inspiration from other peoples' lives, I believe that it can all make all the difference. I think this is my way of giving back and I really wanted to impact the world in some way "revealed Chaudhary.

The documentary was released on 24 January 2023 worldwide on popular OTT platform Netflix. Aisha passed away on Jan 24 as well.

"The documentary was conceived thanks to Niren and Aditi.I really find it very courageous of Niren, Aditi, Ishan. to be able to share such a personal space for the world and to kind of take a lead you know, from the life and it took a long time also because you know I never met Aisha," said Nilesh Maniyar during the interview.

For Maniyar living the life of Aisha after having written the film on her life should have been easy, but he disagrees. "When you are writing a film you have certain amount of liberty to create fiction. But when your (making a) documentary Niren, Aditi and Ishan allowed us to get in to their personal space, collectively think and literally construct a life out of it, so that life can be of many interpretations but it took some time to interpret, it you know way that felt is coming together in a way Aisha possibly would have been Aisha possibly would have communicated," added Maniyar.

On her part Dr Manju found the entire experience moving. "I have never experienced anything like this during any of my previous interviews. The whole time I kept marvelling at the courage of the parents to tell their story to the world. This is has been a huge learning for me. I hope everyone finds it as compelling as I did when I spoke to them," said Dr Manju.

I also hope that people watching would be inspired to register for Bone marrow drive. It truly saves lives.

The interview was released on 24 January 2023 on the popular YouTube Channel of Dr Manju. Chai with Manju is the most popular Indian American talk show that showcases celebrities. It is created and hosted by Boston-based Dr Manju Sheth. Guests have included Sadhguru, Joe Kennedy, Sonu Nigam, Sudha Murthy and Indra Nooyi.

The interview can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nr7o36DsQbY&t=41s

This story has been provided by NewsReach.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor