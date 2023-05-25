Award-winning LGBTQ+ documentary Emergence: Out of the Shadows is now available for free on YouTube with English, Hindi, and Punjabi subtitles

PRNewswire

Surrey (British Columbia) [Canada], May 25: Sher Vancouver is thrilled to announce the release of the English, Hindi, and Punjabi subtitled versions of Vinay Giridhar's award-winning debut feature documentary Emergence: Out of the Shadows on YouTube. The film offers a powerful and moving account of LGBTQ+ individuals coming out in the South Asian (Punjabi Sikh) community in Metro Vancouver and the reactions of their parents.

All three versions of the film are now available for free viewing on the official Sher Vancouver channel on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@shervancouver.

Emergence: Out of the Shadows has won multiple awards and has been an official selection at nearly 50 established film festivals worldwide, including an Academy Award, BAFTA, and five Canadian Screen Award qualifying festivals including the Vancouver Queer Film Festival, the Vancouver Asian Film Festival where it was nominated for three major awards, and the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival where it was the Closing Night Film and picked up Best Documentary. It has also had over fifty screenings in schools across British Columbia. The documentary was broadcast on three television stations in Canada, including Knowledge Network, TV Ontario, and OUTtv.

The Emergence: Out of the Shadows official website at https://emergencefilm.net/ provides further information about the project, including a Teacher's Discussion Guide that is available for free download.

Producer and Cast Alex Sangha invites organizations interested in a screening and discussion of the film to contact Sher Vancouver. Films about coming out in the South Asian community are essential as they help raise awareness and understanding about the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in this community.

Emergence: Out of the Shadows has been approved to go into Grade 10 to 12 classrooms throughout the Surrey School District

"The release of the English, Hindi, and Punjabi subtitled versions of Emergence: Out of the Shadows is a significant milestone for the film and for Sher Vancouver. We are proud to bring the film to a wider audience, and we hope that it will continue to educate and inspire people to support LGBTQ+ individuals everywhere," states Alex Sangha.

