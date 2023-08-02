Award-winning Technical Startup disrupts the job market with AI-powered resumes

New Delhi (India), August 2: In a world where ordinary black-and-white resumes are still the norm, two dynamic visionaries, Mr Farooq Haque and Ms. Divya Varma, have disrupted the recruitment industry with TalentPlace.ai. This award-winning Technical Startup is shaking up the job market with its revolutionary approach to resume building.

For years, job seekers faced an uphill battle trying to tailor their resumes to different employers and industries. But with TalentPlace.ai’s ingenious AI-powered platform, that struggle is now a thing of the past! No more cookie-cutter resumes lost in the sea of applications. TalentPlace.ai provides personalized, company-specific resumes that grab employers’ attention instantly.

Mr. Farooq Haque, the Co-founder and CEO, with over 26 years of entrepreneurial expertise, realized the need to bridge the gap between digital-savvy candidates and outdated resumes. “Our aim is to help job seekers unlock their true potential and shine in this fast-paced digital age,” he passionately expressed.

And he’s not alone in this mission. Ms. Divya Varma, Co-founder and COO, recognized the alarming attrition rates in companies due to a lack of understanding between candidates and employers. “We saw an industry-wide problem,” she revealed. “By digitalizing resumes to match the perfect fit, we’re not just building careers; we’re building lasting success stories!”

The impact of TalentPlace.ai’s innovation has earned them the prestigious title of “Best Technical Startup 2023” at the Pune Startup Fest. By providing personalized career analytics, ATS-friendly resumes, and affordable packages starting at just Rs 99/-, TalentPlace.ai is leveling the playing field for job seekers of all backgrounds.

With TalentPlace.ai’s AI-powered suggestions, your resume will sparkle with optimized content that speaks directly to employers’ needs. Tailored templates for specific companies and job markets ensure you stand out from the crowd and land your dream job with ease.

But they’re not stopping there! TalentPlace.ai envisions a future where they’ll revolutionize the entire career development landscape. Cover letter creation, interview preparation, and personalized career guidance are just a few of the exciting services they plan to offer.

Are you ready to step into the future of job hunting? Say goodbye to the mundane and embrace the extraordinary with TalentPlace.ai. Let these two trailblazers lead you to professional success like never before. Your dream job awaits, and TalentPlace.ai is your gateway to get there!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

