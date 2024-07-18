Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) (India) July 18 : Axiom Business School: Where Passion Meets Purpose Navi Mumbai, India (18 July 2024) Navi Mumbai witnesses the birth of a new beacon of business education – Axiom Business School, a unit of the esteemed IPSRC Foundation. Just Launched in the heart of CBD Belapur, Axiom promises a transformative learning experience that equips students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in the ever-evolving business landscape.

“We are passionate about fostering a learning environment that ignites intellectual curiosity and practical skills,” says Mrs Sujata Panigrahi (Director), at Axiom Business School. Our curriculum is designed to be industry-relevant, preparing students to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

More than just academics, Axiom fosters a vibrant community:

Diverse Course Offerings: Ignite your career path with programs like BCA, BBA, B.Com, M.Com, LLB (3/5 years), MBA, MA, and BA. Each program is meticulously designed to cater to your specific interests and aspirations.

Empowering Mentorship: Learn from passionate faculty who are not just educators, but industry veterans with real-world experience. They are dedicated to guiding you beyond textbooks, nurturing your entrepreneurial spirit and critical thinking.

Scholarship Opportunities: Axiom believes financial constraints shouldn’t hinder your dreams. We offer scholarships to deserving students, making a quality education accessible to all.

Unparalleled Practical Exposure: Gain invaluable experience through our 100% internship and placement assistance program. Build your network, hone your skills, and land your dream job with confidence.

“At Axiom Business School, we believe in nurturing the whole student,” says Captain Rajagopal Panigrahi (Founder). “We foster a supportive environment that encourages them to develop their academic knowledge, professional skills, and personal confidence.”

Axiom Business School is not just a place to learn, it’s a place to grow. It’s where your passion meets purpose, and your potential is ignited.

About Axiom Business School: Axiom Business School, a unit of the IPSRC Foundation, is a premier educational institution offering a comprehensive range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in business, commerce, and law. We are passionate about empowering students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to become future business leaders.

Contact: Mrs Sujata Panigrahi (Director)

Email Address :- admissions@axiomedu.org

Contact No.:- +91 8451870990 Website URL :- https://axiomedu.org/

