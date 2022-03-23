Axis Bank hikes FD interest rates; check latest rates

Many large banks have raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) in the private sector this month. Now Axis Bank has also changed the interest rate on its Fixed Deposit. Axis Bank has hiked the FD interest rate with the tenure 1-year 11 days to less than 1-year 25 days. Under this, if any customer makes a fixed deposit of less than Rs 2 crore for a period of 1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 25 days, the customer will get more benefits. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are effective from March 21.

According to the official website of Axis Bank, on behalf of the bank, customers are being offered increased interest rates on bankfixed deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Under this, customers are getting interest benefit of 2.50 to 5.75 per cent. After the bank revises the interest rate, the interest rate on fixed deposits of less than 1 year 11 days to 1 year 25 days will be interest at 5.30 per cent. Also, Bank First customers will get an interest rate of 5.25 per cent on fixed deposits during this period. Meanwhile, the bank has not made any change in the fixed deposit of any other term.

For any kind of detailed information, you can visit the official website of the bank. If you also want to make a fixed deposit, you can check the latest interest rates for all the working hours of the bank by visiting the official link of Axis Bank. https://www.axisbank.com/docs/default-source/interest-rates-new/fixed-deposit-wef-21-03-2022.pdf