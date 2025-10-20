Ayurveda's New Wave: Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Targets Rs 250 Cr Growth with Purity and Purpose

VMPL

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 20: As India's wellness industry embraces a new era of natural health, Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda stands at the forefront blending ancient Ayurvedic science with modern innovation. Founded and led by Shrawan Daga, Founder & CEO of Sandipani Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., the brand has evolved from a regional Ayurvedic manufacturer into a trusted name in holistic wellness across India and beyond.

Built on a core promise of authentic Ayurveda, chemical-free formulations, and uncompromised quality, Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda today offers more than 170 products spanning herbal juices, tonics, supplements, oils, cosmetics, and personal care solutions.

Scaling with Integrity

In its pursuit of excellence, the brand recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Jodhpur, spread across 6,000 square meters, and developed with an investment of ₹5 crore. The facility doubles production capacity to nearly 40,000 liters per day, catering to the surging national and international demand.

The company recorded ₹130 crore in revenue last year, with projections to reach ₹250 crore this year, underscoring its strong growth momentum and consumer trust.

Campaigns that Create Impact

Under Shrawan Daga's leadership, the brand's growth is guided by purpose-driven initiatives. The #NurtureTheQueenWithin campaign, launched on International Women's Day, celebrated women as healers and nurturers. Furthering this vision, Krishna's Herbal partnered with actress Sanvika Singh (of Panchayat fame) to promote She Care Juice, addressing vital women's health issues like PCOS and hormonal imbalance.

Global Presence, Indian Roots

With exports to countries including Nepal, South Africa, Germany, and the USA, Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda continues to strengthen India's Ayurvedic legacy on the global stage.

Driven by resilience, purity, and innovation, the brand's mission is clear to create a global Ayurvedic ecosystem where tradition, trust, and technology thrive together.

"Our vision is to make Ayurveda a part of every modern lifestyle while staying true to its roots," says Shrawan Daga, Founder & CEO, Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda.

For more details, visit: www.krishnaayurved.com

