Ayuwellveda, Enhancing Well-Being the Ayurvedic Way, 500 Medicinal and Panchkarma Centres

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 16: Ayuwellveda, a premium health and wellness products company, plans to open more than 500 wellness centres to spread the benefits of panchkarma treatment to the common man in their mission statement.

In 2024, Ayuwellveda join hands with BGF Group to extend its reach globally, offering 100% pure organic products that combine tradition, heritage with modern science to redefine healthy living and open panchkarma wellness centres across India.

Ayuwellveda comes from the family of well-known "Vaidya", Executive Director, Deepak Pundhir says "Our forefathers have been serving people in the various parts of the country in holistic healing as "Vaidya" or "Rajya Vaidiya" from last couple of centuries."

All their formulations have been crafted with authentic Ayurvedic formulations blending Nature with Science and hence from over four generations, they have become a trusted name in wellness in the country.

Director, Mona Piplani says "Our R&D team continuously strives to improve the quality of our existing products and work for discovering the benefits of many more "unravelled Jadibuti's" of nature. All products are manufactured at our state-of-the-art ISO, and GMP-certified manufacturing facilities."

Executive Director, Rohit Karan says "It is heartening and joyful when we meet and get reviews from users and fully treated people. Due to the demand and love from the people, our products and service are now available to every common man in India."

Ayuwellveda is stepping ahead with a vision to educate, encourage and train people to adopt a healthy, holistic way of life through the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda and also make available authentic pure and affordable Ayurveda products across the World. Also, they are committed to make it accessible the benefits of panchkarma treatment to every common man with their holistic wellness centres.

Ayuwellveda aims to inspire and empower 10 million families to adopt the practices of the Ayurvedic way of life with a special focus on areas such as pain management, sexual wellness, diabetes care, digestive health, liver support, women's wellness, immunity enhancement, and more by 2027.

Their goal is to continuously develop and introduce a broad range of affordable wellness-related products by following traditional processes under the state-of-the-art ISO, and GMP-certified manufacturing facilities with a commitment to offer exceptional services and products to customers around the world.

Every product of Ayuwellveda is approved by the Ministry of Ayush, which is the result of continued R&D facility that puts in endless effort to introduce and develop products with 100% authentic Ayurvedic formulations sourced from best natural ingredients from all across India that are free from chemicals and any harmful additives. This shows unmatched dedication of more than four generations of service and innovative approach to healthcare solutions adapted to current demands to meet unmatched quality, excellence and user reviews.

Join the Movement: Visit the Ayuwellveda Pvt Ltd website to learn more and submit your interest to become a partner/franchise to build a healthy nation.

Inauguration of 500 wellness centres

Event Details:

Date: 15th January 2025

Venue: Ayuwellveda Pvt Ltd, Corporate Office, G-35, NH-48, Near Jeevan Raksha Hospital, Kherki Daula, Sector 84, Gurugram, Haryana, 122004

Website: www.ayuwellveda.in

