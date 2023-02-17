Aza, India's favourite Multi-designer store now in Hyderabad

Leading multi-designer retailer Aza Fashions opened doors to an expansive 12,000 sq. ft. store in Banjara Hills. The luxurious four-story space, One stop shopping destination was inaugurated by Pinky Reddy, who lit the lamp along with Aza Founder & Chairperson Dr Alka Nishar. A traditional diya lighting ceremony followed by the modern tradition of popping champagne was the perfect representation of what Aza stands for: an amalgamation of classic style and contemporary trends. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia graced the event and was seen browsing the collections with Aza's Managing Director Devangi Parekh.

'As a trusted pioneers of luxury retail, Aza is committed to curating the best in fashion and providing unprecedented access to prominent designers and exclusive collections for personalised experience.' Said Devangi Parekh of azafashions.com.

'I am very excited to be here for the launch of new aza store in Hyderabad. This swanky store will be a great destination for luxury shoppers.' Said actor Tamannaah Bhatia .

Ace designers from across India flew down to cheer the brand and celebrate. In attendance were trendsetters Anam Mirza, Sonali Saraf, Mahika Bangur, Ishanee Goyal, Kavita Gulecha, Divya Boppana, designer Aneja who came especially from Delhi and many more guests. The elegant evening soiree was complete with live jazz music, beautiful floral decor and sumptuous food. Truly an evening for everyone to discover their style and fall in love with fashion.

Web - www.azafashions.com /

Aza House,

Rd Number 11, Avenue 4, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034

Phone number:

+919000372082

+914069073000

This story has been provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor