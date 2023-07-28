Azent Overseas Education clinches multiple university recognitions across Geos; strengthening its reputation as a premier overseas education consultant

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: Azent Overseas Education, one of India’s leading study abroad platforms founded by Priyanka Nishar (Engineering Graduate from Cornell University and MBA from Harvard Business School) is thrilled to announce its recent triumph in securing multiple university recognitions, cementing its position as a trusted partner and a leading facilitator of global education opportunities.

With a steadfast commitment to empowering students and guiding them towards their academic aspirations, Azent Overseas Education has earned the trust and admiration of educational institutions worldwide. This latest string of accolades from esteemed universities further affirms the organization's expertise, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to students' success.

Speaking about the recent university recognitions, Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education, expressed her delight, stating, "I want to thank our university partners for honoring us with these prestigious recognitions. These accolades strengthen our credibility and reflect our continuous efforts to provide the best possible guidance and support to students seeking international education opportunities. We remain committed to helping students realize their dreams and providing them with the tools necessary for a successful academic journey."

Azent Overseas Education takes immense pride in announcing the following university recognitions:

· University of East Anglia, UK: Groundbreaking Award - This award recognizes the growth in number of students Azent has facilitated 2022. This collaboration signifies the mutual trust and shared vision between both institutions in offering comprehensive guidance to students aspiring to study at this prestigious university.

· University of Hertfordshire, UK: Rising star Award - This award acknowledges our dedicated capabilities and overall support we provided to the university.

· Hult International business school, Multi destination- Appreciation award. This recognition highlights the exceptional services rendered by Azent in assisting students in their application processes and ensuring a seamless transition to this esteemed institution.

· Kings University College, Canada- Appreciation certificate- for overall support. This recognition highlights Azent's extensive knowledge of the university's programs, admission requirements, and student support services, enabling them to provide accurate and comprehensive guidance to aspiring applicants.

· University of York, UK- Best marketing partner- for the multiple social media campaigns Azent executed for the university.

· Coventry University, UK- Best Marketing Magic 2023- for overall social media promotions done by Azent

Azent- A preferred recruitment partner

1. Azent boasts of a solid and extensive network of universities. Its partner outreach covers over 1500+ universities across the globe to improve student recruitment and match them with the top talent. Azent enjoys a reputation for selecting and providing high quality students/ aspirants. With a strong backing of technology, Azent has established itself as a leader in connecting students to expert counsellors across the country to help them make informed choices thus providing holistic college admission counselling support.

2. Azent conducts several engagement programs with its university partners including, Education fairs- both offline and virtual, In-house events, Webinars, Institution outreach- Education Fairs in schools/colleges & seminars, Conversion events and Social Media campaigns.

3. Azent Counsellors are Certified by British Council. Counsellors covering UK as a destination undergo the British Council UK Agent and counsellor Training and certification.

The counsellors at Azent are highly experienced in student counselling for their respective destinations. Azent conducts an extensive internal training process for every destination where it covers overall destination knowledge, education system, admission process, institution wise update, compliance and visa process.

4. Azent is a member of ICEF (International Consultants for Education and Fairs). ICEF is an international organization that accredits agents after a proper screening process and allows them to participate in their events only after the agents meet the screening criteria. ICEF membership is mandatory to attend the events, however, it also accredits an agent for Quality standards which students and parents can trust.

5. Azent is also an AAERI member now. The Association of Australian Representatives in India (AAERI) is an independent organization that ensures the credibility of education agents who are recruiting Indian students on behalf of Australian education and training institutions. It was formed in October 1996 and was established by Australian Education International (AEI), the international arm of Australia’s education department. AAERI members must abide by a code of ethical practices which requires that they provide services to prospective students in a manner which reflects the established practices of the Australian education and training sector on the one hand and safeguards the genuine interest of prospective students on the other.

These university recognitions serve as a testament to Azent Overseas Education's unwavering commitment to excellence and its remarkable ability to forge strong partnerships within the education industry. By securing these accolades, the organization solidifies its reputation as a trusted advisor, capable of providing students with personalized guidance, expert insights, and a vast array of opportunities for higher education across the globe.

With a dedicated team of experienced counselors and a wealth of resources at their disposal, Azent Overseas Education continues to empower students with personalized counseling, end-to-end application assistance, test preparation, visa guidance, and post-arrival support, making the entire study abroad experience seamless and enhancing the chances of student success.

Profile of Priyanka Nishar

Priyanka Nishar is the Founder and Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education. She received her bachelor’s degree in computer science from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Having worked with the Admissions Committee of New York University Stern School of Business, Priyanka understands what universities are looking for from their ideal candidates. Earlier, she had worked with Accenture US and Hexaware Technologies.

Azent Overseas Education Ltd, an Online offline EdTech Company is strongly committed to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. With focus on new age technology, innovative virtual/online offerings and user experience, we aspire to become the world’s leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time. The company has also won the “Emerging Edutech Company” Award at the Education Innovation Awards 2023.

To learn more please visit https://www.azent.com/

