Azent Overseas Education Hosts Mega Online Study Abroad Fair

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Azent Overseas Education, a leading name in the study abroad sector, announces its flagship online event the Azent Mega Study Abroad Fair. Designed to empower students across India with direct access to top global universities, this virtual event is a must-attend for those aspiring to begin their international education journey in the September 2025 or January 2026 intakes.

The Mega Fair will be held across two high-impact sessions:

- Fair 1 - Saturday, 28th June 2025 | 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM IST

Focus Countries: USA, Canada, Germany, Dubai

- Fair 2 - Saturday, 12th July 2025 | 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM IST

Focus Countries: UK, Ireland, Australia

100% Online and Free to Attend, the fair offers a dynamic platform for undergraduate and postgraduate aspirants to interact directly with 50+ top universities, receive real-time expert guidance from Azent counselors, and submit their applications on the spot.

What Students Can Expect:

- Live interaction with global university representatives

- Explore over 500+ programs across disciplines and degrees

- On-the-spot application support with expert advice

- Application fee waivers for select institutions

- Personalized visa and IELTS guidance

- Exclusive scholarships and education loan support

- Immediate application submission with professional help

Whether you're a student exploring your options or a parent seeking clarity on admissions, financing, and safety, the Azent Mega Fair caters to all your study abroad concerns under one digital roof.

How to Participate:

1. Register online through Azent's event page- https://www.azent.com/events-webinars/azent-online-study-abroad-fair-28th-june-28-Jun-2025-Pan OR https://www.azent.com/events-webinars/azent-online-study-abroad-fair-12th-july-2025-12-Jul-2025-Pan

2. Receive a personalized link and event schedule

3. Log in from anywhere in India to access the virtual fair

4. Speak with universities and apply instantly with Azent's expert support

With a comprehensive mix of academic, logistical, and financial support, the Azent Mega Study Abroad Fair is an unparalleled opportunity for students targeting leading destinations such as the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Ireland, and Dubai.

About Azent

At Azent Overseas Education Ltd, we have a strong commitment to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. We aspire to become the world's leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time.

To learn more please visit https://www.azent.com/

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

