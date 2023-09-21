B L Kashyap wins orders worth Rs 167 Crores approx. from Delhi International Airport Limited

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], September 21: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company has secured new order worth Rs 167 Crores approx. from Delhi International Airport Limited. The company has received the order for Civil and structure work for SAM project at Gateway District, Aerocity, IGI Airport (Domestic), New Delhi. The current order book stands at approx. Rs 3005 Crores.

Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. expressed his enthusiasm about the latest achievement, stating, "Securing this substantial order from Delhi International Airport Limited marks a pivotal moment in our journey, reaffirming our leadership in the EPC sector. Returning to Aerocity, where we've previously completed prestigious projects like JW Marriott and Bharti Worldmark, fills us with pride. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence and our relentless pursuit of delivering top-tier construction solutions."

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 125 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1000+ engineers & professionals

