B. Rebel launches revolutionary Smart watch 1.0, a wearable that cares about you and aids your personality

B.Rebel has launched its first-ever true smartwatch in India with a stylish look and impressive features. If one is a fitness enthusiast or wishes to take care of their health, this smartwatch makes a perfect gift.

Keeping on top of your fitness routine is easy with hi-tech features like heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, menstrual cycle tracker, sedentary alert, daily activity tracker, blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2), 11 sports modes, etc.

The ideology behind B. Rebel is simple, 'make advanced technology accessible to everybody'.

Stepping on those stones, the B.Rebel smartwatch sets an example by delivering cutting-edge technology at a very affordable price.

The B.Rebel smartwatch is equipped with a 1.69" full HD LCD Touch Screen Display with a metal body, IP68 Waterproof material, and Taiwan Realtek chipset that delivers a smooth and swift experience to the user.

This innovative watch helps the users in continuous health monitoring with high-end optical sensors for heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen monitoring (SPO2).

This fitness tracker has advanced algorithms to help track your movement with multiple sports modes like yoga, running, walking, cycling, swimming, elliptical, badminton, climbing, cricket, basketball, and free training. With a smart wearable on your wrist, feel free to record your steps and calories on the go and take action to become the healthiest version of yourself.

The watch is compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+ and can be used non-stop for ten days on one full charge. Moreover, it has a range of colourful ultra-soft straps crafted using skin-friendly material to give a comfortable fit.

"People wish to have good quality, looks, and accuracy in their smartwatches, which we are providing. Within a short span of 5 months, the B.Rebel Smartwatch 1.0 has established itself in the market as a people's favourite." Said Nitin Gour, co-founder B. Rebel.

He also included, "The competition for smart wearable is high, but customers appreciate the quality and experience with B.Rebel. With an elite smartwatch like this at an affordable price, B.Rebel is setting up a new benchmark for the Indian wearables market.

Suppose you are looking for a smartwatch with a sleek and stylish design combined with technology, accuracy, and performance than B. Rebel Smartwatch 1.0 is the answer.

